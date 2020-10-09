Kovid is a disease which is natural to panic. It is necessary to align here. Don’t worry like that Dr. Sameer Parikh

Depression due to corona has increased in both Covid positive cases0 and people without covid infection. Surprisingly, one is going under stress after being infected and the other is infected without being infected. Hearing and thinking about the disease, they get upset in such a way that their life is filled with stress. Many such cases are coming to the psychiatrist and psychologist daily.Mental status is being completely affected in people suffering from corona. Patients are going into depression as soon as the corona positive report is known. A study conducted by AIIMS doctors found 21% of patients suffering from corona in depression. At the same time 22.1% patients were under stress. Doctors at AIIMS say that treating patients suffering from mental stress and depression makes it challenging. AIIMS doctors performed this study on 461 patients. Those who were admitted to AIIMS for treatment while having corona.

The AIIMS doctor also said that patients living in home isolation are more difficult to treat if they have mental problems. Because psychiatrists are not available everywhere. Therefore, patients living in home isolation should do yoga and breath-related exercises to avoid mental stress and depression. This relieves stress.

Psychologist Dr. Ragini Singh said that Saturday is World Mental Health Day. We all know how the Kovid epidemic has destroyed people’s lives, fear of disease on one side and worry of bringing life back on track. In such a situation, a cyclist or psychiatrist is among one and a half to two lakh patients in the whole country. In such a situation, it is a matter of concern that it is not possible to get treatment even if these people have problems. In big cities, treatment is being found on such a problem, but this panic attack of Kovid is all over the country and not everyone is getting treatment. At the same time, Dr. Sameer Parikh said that Kovid is a disease which is natural to panic. It is necessary to align here. One should not worry like this without reason.

Corona’s panic attack scaring people

Dinesh Narayan (name changed). Age 63, Professor in college. After Kovid he was told by the college administration that you should stay at home, do not come to college yet. Dinesh Narayan started sitting at home thinking that one day I too will get Kovid. Then I will be admitted in the hospital, no one will come to see me, no one will know what will happen to me. Even my family will not know. Thinking this, he started having panic attacks, which was increasing his blood pressure, pulse rate was high. The doctor said that without getting any Kovid, only thinking people are falling prey to Kovid’s panic attack, whereas such thinking is not needed.

In another case, a female teacher of 2 schools went to school for some work after several months and after a few days she came to know that one of the staff of the school has got a cavit His troubles have increased since then. As soon as it was found that the patient had been admitted, the teacher’s mental stress increased so much that he lost sleep. He had to take sleeping medicine. The situation became such that he had to get treated by a cyclist to get out of this stress. Case Satdi: 3 When a family came to know that a relative of his had become kovid, the whole family was shocked. Then as it turned out that the patient has become serious, the stress level of everyone increased. Without being coddled, hunger is gone. Husband, wife, children all reached Stress. The condition became that Kovid had to undergo treatment due to phobia.