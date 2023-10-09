“Depression and other psychiatric pathologies will be the most widespread in the world even before 2030, according to the WHO forecast. Numbers that in Italy are worth 4% of the gross domestic product between direct and indirect expenses. Not to mention the decrease in life expectancy of 10 years”. The alarm comes from the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip), which today in Rome, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day which is celebrated tomorrow, is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a conference.

In addressing mental health it is necessary to overcome “the dualism between the strength of the Italian system and the lack of resources”, highlights Sip. All this also requires more attention in investments. “Italy has an incredible plus – explains Bernardo Carpiniello, president of the Council of European Psychiatric Societies – It is the only country in the world that has abolished mental asylums and judicial psychiatric hospitals. It has a healthcare system unparalleled in Europe: 2.8 territorial services per 100 thousand inhabitants (European average of 0.8), one of the lowest rates of hospital beds (approximately 10 per 100 thousand inhabitants), 7 times lower than the average of OECD countries, the shortest duration of hospitalizations (approximately 10 days) and, above all, the lowest rate of compulsory hospitalizations (less than 14% of the total)”.

“And yet – warns the Sip president, Emi Bondi – we are faced with a continuous impoverishment of public services and investments in mental health. The objective of 10% of the expenditure of the Health Fund dedicated to mental health, indicated by Europe, is very far away, but so is the minimum standard of 5% spending: from 3.8% in 2018 to 2.75% in 2020. A deficiency that risks seriously compromising the entire system”.

“Also for this reason – adds Matteo Balestrieri, professor of Psychiatry at the University of Udine – it is necessary to improve the awareness of citizens regarding mental illnesses, so that the central nervous system is finally perceived as a part of our organism on a par with other fundamental organs such as, among others, the liver or the heart. It is unacceptable that a patient for example with bipolar disorder, despite having his pathology recognised, should be discriminated against as an individual compared to a patient with diabetes or heart failure”.