World Mental Health Day 2020: Body fatigue is a common thing in the running life. Sometimes due to fatigue, we also become the victim of some physical disease. Physical disease is seen by all or at least the victim. It is known that he is ill and needs treatment but if mental illness or mentally unhealthy, sometimes even the person who is struggling with this disease himself does not know. Awareness is very important. World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October with the aim of making people sensitive and aware of mental health.

Why World Mental Health Day is celebrated

Today, people are suffering from depression or other mental illnesses due to many reasons in the world. Sometimes people fall prey to mental illness in such a way that they also start thinking about suicide. This day is celebrated for the purpose of doing.

History of World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day was first observed in 1992 at the initiative of Richard Hunter, the United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General, and the World Health Fedreation for Mental Health. It is a global mental health organization with more than 150 member countries. This was followed in 1994 by the suggestion of the then UN Secretary General Eugene Brody to celebrate World Mental Health Day with a theme. In 1994, for the first time “improving the quality of mental health services worldwide.” World Mental Health Day was celebrated with the theme titled. Since then every year on October 10, programs are organized globally to raise mental health awareness. Mental Health Week is also observed in some countries including Australia to avoid mental illnesses and spread awareness about their losses.