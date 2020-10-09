World Mental Health Day 2020: Are you so entangled between the responsibilities of office or home, that you always feel heaviness in your head often? Generally, most people take a pen killer or try to find a solution to these problems by some home remedy. Actually, it can also be a problem related to your mental health. Stress, workload, physical fatigue, etc. affect your mental health, so in order to maintain mental health many small things should also be considered. If you pay attention from the beginning, you can avoid mental illnesses to a great extent.

Get out soon after healthy breakfast

In haste, often we do not eat anything or eat unhealthy food we get outside. In such a situation, if you want to stay mentally fit with your body, then go for office, college or any other work only after having some healthy breakfast, not hungry stomach in the morning.

Join the activity

If you are having yoga, meditation, dance or any fun activity in the office, then do not get caught up in saving time and take part in it. Any such activity in which the entire office is called, must be included in it. You may find it a waste of time, but this activity is very good for your body and mind. It also makes your brain work out.

Do not stop talking to friends or close

If anything is troubling you mentally, then you can take time out from work and share your mind with a special friend or close friend. If anything is troubling you for a long time, then try to find a solution without stress.

Balance personal and professional life

This is extremely important. You can always remain tense without creating a balance in personal and professional life. Make sure that the stress of the house does not affect your work. Similarly, the tension of office should remain with you till the exit of office.

Work station decoration

A little work that can go a long way in keeping you positive. You can decorate your work station with the things you like. You can put it in front of your family photo, photo of God or any motivational quotes.

Stay away from negativities

Many times it happens that from some place or some person we get a feeling of negativity. The person whose words you find burdensome. Stay away from him and do not think too much about him. Spend life happy.