World Mental Health Day 2020: Mental Health Day is celebrated to spread awareness about depression, anxiety, restlessness and other mental illnesses. The purpose of celebrating the day on October 10 every year is to remove the social stigma of mental health related diseases.

People need to be aware of mental health

Generally, people consider mental health to be very minor and the dangers of the disease are mostly ignored. Therefore, it is important to educate and make aware of mental health problems. Being aware will encourage people to talk about the disease.

According to the recent report of the World Health Organization, people of India are in the highest depression in the world. It has been told in the report that one out of every seven people here is a victim of depression and restlessness. Quoting data from 1990 to 2017, there have been claims related to mental illness of Indian people.

Talking about the subject is considered social stigma in India

The situation is worrying to secure the future of the breed coming to India. Mental illness is still considered a social stigma in Indian society. People hesitate to talk on this subject. They are afraid of being discriminated against. Apart from this, the number of people who solve mental health problems in India is also very less.

There is a continuous shortage of funds to spend on mental health programs. That is why it is important not only to invest in mental health programs in India but also globally. Therefore, the theme of this year has been the need to invest in mental health. According to the World Health Mental Association (WFMH), ‘Mental health for all: big investment – big reach’ is the 2020 theme.

Mental health problems include depression, stress, loneliness, restlessness, shock at the death of loved ones, deteriorating mood. The best way to treat menstrual disease is through therapy, counseling and treatment. Sometimes the stress of the victim can be reduced by just proper advice. Celebration of Mental Health Day was started in 1992 on the initiative of WFMH. WFMH is an international mental health organization. The organization consists of 150 countries around the world.

