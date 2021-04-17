Each April 17th is celebrated on World Malbec Day, the French strain that became synonymous with Argentine wine. Not only because this country is the largest global producer of this strain but also because of the quality achieved by national labels.

Is not easy choose a good Malbec among so many and such good labels, that’s why wine apps They are one of the most used tools to search for quality references. Although there are specialized media and critics, the rankings and scores of digital platforms allow knowing the assessment of consumers.

Although there are many others, Vivino it is the most popular in the world. More than 50 million users and the possibility of making inquiries in 9 languages, it has a database of more than 13 million labels, which can be sorted by strain, region, qualification or price.

DV Catena Malbec, one of the most valued of the Vivino app. Photo: Catena Wines.

The best Argentine Malbecs in Vivino

The following is the list of the best Argentine Malbecs according to the ranking of the Vivino app, where the rating system ranges from 0 to 5 stars.

Taking into account that the evaluations are made by users of the application all over the world, the list may include wines of limited editions, collection copies by their vintage (example: the historic Malbec Estrella 1977 from Bodega Weinert) and / or labels not available for the Argentine market. The same wine may also appear in several different vintages.

4.8 ⭐

Cobos Malbec Marchiori Estate 2016 (Mendoza)

Estrella 1977 – Weinert Winery (Mendoza)

Lindaflor La Violeta Malbec 2012 – Monteviejo Winery (Mendoza)

4.7 ⭐



About us Malbec 2010 – Susana Balbo Wines (Mendoza)

Cobos Malbec Chañares Estate (Mendoza)

Adrianna Vineyard River Stones Malbecv 2015 – Catena Zapata (Mendoza)

About us Single Vineyard Nómade 2015 – Susana Balbo Wines (Mendoza)

Adrianna Vineyard Mundus Bacillus Terrae Malbec 2014 – Catena Zapata (Mendoza)

Gran Malbec Section 2017 – Bodega Rutini (Mendoza)

Salentein Finca Los Basaltos Single Vineyard Malbec 2018 – Salentein Winery (Mendoza)

2017 Catena Zapata Argentine Malbec 2017 – Catena Zapata (Mendoza)

Nico by Luca Malbec 2012 – Domaine Nico (Mendoza)

4.6 ⭐

UV Viña Cobos Bramare Marchiori Vineyard Malbec

2015 Achaval-Ferrer Finca Bella Vista Malbec

2017 Finca Flichman Dedicated Gran Malbec

Kaiken Mai The First A. Montes Malbec

2011 Sottano Judas Malbec

2015 Achaval-Ferrer Finca Altamira Malbec

Zuccardi Finca Piedra Infinita 2012

Colomé Maximum Height Malbec

Manos Malbec 2010 – Trapiche Winery (Mendoza)

4.5 ⭐

DON 2018 – Bodega Escorihuela Gascón (Mendoza)

Enzo Bianchi Gran Malbec 2017 – Bodegas Bianchi (Mendoza)

DV Catena Nicasia Vineyard Malbec 2009 – Catena Zapata (Mendoza)

Noemia Malbec 2014 – Bodega Noemia (Río Negro)

4.4 ⭐

Precious Malbec 2015 – Finca Ambrosia (Mendoza)

4.3 ⭐

BenMarco Expressivo 2018 – Susana Balbo Wines (Mendoza)

4.2 ⭐



Chosen Strains Brennan Firth Malbec 2011

Viña Cobos Felino Malbec 2018 and 2019 – Bodega Cobos