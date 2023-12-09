World magazines | Kaurismäki’s film is a small miracle

Aki Kaurismäki’s film Dead leaves is still gathering extraordinary attention around the world.

Aki Kaurismäki movie Dead leaves has charmed viewers and critics around the world over the course of a year. Last week, Time magazine named Dead leaves as the best film of 2023. Time’s film critic Stephanie Zacharek couldn’t hold back her enthusiasm.

“Sometimes small miracles happen in the form of movies. This kind of mysticism is even more extraordinary than random holy phenomena like stigmata or solar eclipses, because movies are always a business: they cost money to make and see, which should exclude them from the list of spiritually euphoric phenomena. However, sometimes the film reaches what is unreachable in us, not because it is a great masterpiece but because it is intimate and quiet as air.”

British The Guardian’s critic Wendy Ide, like many other reviewers, had enjoyed the quiet humor of the Finnish director, which seems to have perfectly matched the understated atmosphere of 2023 in its minimal comfort.

“ “The story brings Kaurismäki as close to a feel-good movie as possible.”

“Remarkably, despite its brutality, it is a surprisingly uplifting film. Hilarious, serious humor and a telling story about the meeting of two lonely souls bring Kaurismäki as close to a feel-good movie (albeit a feel-good movie with budding liver disease) as possible.”

Some critics found points of contact in the film with Kaurismäki’s own life story, as Pauline Kleijer of the Dutch Volkskrant did in her review.

“This deceptive ease also applies to the script, which cuts deeper than meets the eye. Drinking Holapa is no longer pleasant but problematic. So Kaurismäki looks in the mirror: heavy alcohol consumption seemed to force the 66-year-old director into early retirement. It’s a small wonder that six years after his last film, his second premiered at the Cannes Film Festival (where Dead leaves won the jury prize).”

Dead leaves was nominated for the European Film Award on Saturday night in Berlin. Kaurismäki is also Finland’s candidate for the Oscar for the best international film of the year.

The list of fifteen finalists for the Oscars will be announced on December 21. Among Finnish feature films, only Kaurismäki has previously been nominated Man without a past in 2002.