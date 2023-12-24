World magazines | Is Sovietization going on in Russia?

In an article from the Russian magazine Nezavisimaja, we consider whether the popularization of the Soviet-era way of speaking is a rhetorical device.

in Russia the conditions of journalists are cramped, when almost all independent media have been closed, put on blacklists, declared “agents of foreign powers” or “undesirable” or gone into exile. The remaining media outlets outside the propaganda machine have to take into account war censorship and various tightening laws and taboos defined by the administration at any given time.

The social debate is still not completely over. It is still found in newspapers, whose circulations are traditionally small and whose audiences are selective. Their deliveries also know exactly where the boundaries are.

So Nezavisimaja magazine covers The “re-Sovietization” of Russian politics, which, according to it, can be seen in the speeches of the elite and in the structure of the ruling party, United Russia, becoming more and more like the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, the NKP. The newspaper also mentions that Russian leader Vladimir Putin complained at the Russia exhibition that too few Soviet-era achievements had been included.

“So far, based on the statements of the highest office holders, no one is bothered that the end of this has already been seen once. Our current state mechanism is sinking into the Soviet past literally before our eyes. For example, the speaker of the State Duma has started his speech in the ending session with the words 'esteemed comrades'”, the paper writes.

Thing is not new, but there are more brands all the time. Outsiders would have other things to list, starting with the 25-year political prison sentence received by opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza and the growing role of the state in the economy.

However, Nezavisimaja wisely ignores such things and asks the commentators whether it is a real change or an appeal to Russian nostalgia and “cosplay”, i.e. dressing up as a character.

“ “Governors borrow from everywhere.”

“There has been council nostalgia among those in power for a long time. But for some reason they began to actively exploit it now. Both as verbal expressions, political formulations and management methods”, says well-known researcher Aleksei Makarkin.

According to Makarkin, until recently, the Russian elite borrowed words from the West and distanced themselves from the Soviet era. Now it is reviving the Soviet style. According to Makarkin, it's a matter of distancing oneself from the West on a symbolic level, but also of warming up the older generations.

“However, a special feature of current politics is that those in power borrow from everywhere. The executive committees and comrades are in tune with 'autocracy, orthodoxy and national sentiment,'” says Makarkin, referring to the three main ideologies of Tsar Nicholas I's time.

According to him, all those who strengthened the state are favored by those in power, regardless of ideology.

Commentator Konstantin Kalačov, on the other hand, commented on the transformation of United Russia into the appearance of NKP. For him, it's “cosplay”, because United Russia is not the same actor as the Communist Party used to be. However, the power of tradition is strong, he says.

“Viktor Chernomyrdin once said that you build [Venäjällä] no matter what kind of party, you always get NKP.”