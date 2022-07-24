Azzurri never took the lead, the Americans won 13-9 and ended the first phase in Strasbourg in command. Campaign: “We did the opposite of what was prepared”

The first defeat arrives (13-9) and the lead in the group goes to the United States. In the Final Eight of the World League, in Strasbourg, the Settebello clearly yields and therefore enters the quarter-finals as second classified. During the day we will define the framework, we will face the third of the other group (in contention Spain, Australia, Montenegro and Serbia which arrived in France with an experimental formation, without Olympic champions). The coach Sandro Campagna does not look for mitigating circumstances: “We did not enter the water to play a decent match. We did everything the opposite of what we had prepared, and that’s what I regret most, while the opponents played with more ardor. This young team, evidently, is not able to play three games in a row so close together at these levels. We have made many errors of nature and of concept. But it is a setback that can exist in the growth path ”. See also Turkey in ease, Dzeko saves Bosnia in Finland. Romania ko

RUNNING – Back from the common college in California with the outline of three friendlies, the Americans and the Blues give life to a lively challenge. Campagna leaves Di Somma and Presciutti to rest, taking into account some suffering too much in defense that in fact materializes. From the approach it is clear that it is not a day for Italy, perennially forced to chase. We hold on for two halves (7-4 for the US, Renzuto burdened with two fouls already in the 9 ‘) even with a terrible 25% shooting, then we give in with a crash, also paying some unfortunate rebound: 12-6 at the last interval , Cinnamon out for protests, on the scoresheet for Settebello even two failed double numerical superiorities. In the last 8 ‘of the academy, Dolce is saved in the greyness while among the winners (sixth at the Budapest World Cup) shines the posillipino Stevenson, awarded as mvp. For the vice-champions of the world, after the goal against Canada (17-5) and the painful victory over France (9-8), a step backwards. See also Thibaut Courtois, the 'culprit' of Real Madrid's title in Champions

USA: Weinberg, Dodd, Abramson 1, Gruwell, Daube 2 (1 rig.), Ehrhardt 1, Hallock 1, Woodhead 2, Bowen 2, Stevenson 3, Farmer, Irving 1, Turner. Herds Udovicic. ITALY: Del Lungo, Alesiani, Damonte 2, Iocchi Gratta, A.Fondelli, Cinnamon 1, Renzuto, Martial, F. Condemi 2, F. Ferrero 1, F. Cassia 1, Dolce 2, Nicosia. All. Campaign. REFEREES: Peris (Cro) and Teixido (Spa). NOTE: sup. num. Usa 10 (5 goals), Italy 10 (3). Exp. Cinnamon for protests at 18’013 “. Exit 3 f. Renzuto 23’05 “. At 7’18 “Del Lungo saves a penalty from Irving. At 28’46 ”Weinberg saves a penalty from Damonte.

Friday 22: group A, Spain-Australia 13-10, Montenegro-Serbia 16-8; group B, Italy-Canada 17-5, France-USA 19-17 on penalties (14-14).

Saturday 23: group A, Australia-Montenegro 9-8, Spain-Serbia 20-15. Group B, USA-Canada 15-13, France-Italy 8-9.

Sunday 24: group A, Montenegro-Spain (18), Serbia-Australia (16). Standings: Spain 6; Australia, Montenegro 3; Serbia 0. Group B, USA-Italy 13-9, France-Canada (20). Ranking: USA * 7; Italy * 6; France 2; Canada 0. (* one more game) See also Champions: Treviso inside, Brindisi loses and greets

Monday 25 quarter-finals, Tuesday 26 semi-finals, Wednesday 27 finals.

July 24, 2022 (change July 24, 2022 | 16:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#World #League #Settebello #yields #United #States