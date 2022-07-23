This time no goleada, indeed a very painful success. In Strasbourg, on the second day of the World League Final Eight, Settebello beat France: 9-8 in an extremely balanced match (no one ahead with more than a goal difference), characterized by confusing, at times embarrassing arbitration , not worthy of an international comparison. “I had foreseen a tough game and so it was. France is in shape, has rhythm and intensity and has flexible players who do not give points of reference to the opponents. We were good at mentally holding up when we went down ”, comments coach Sandro Campagna.

SWING

Against the hosts, a much more challenging test than the soft debut with Canada. Bruzzo’s team, absent from the World Cup, is clearly projected on the Games it will host in two years and has shown extraordinary progress in recent months, as evidenced by the 14-11 over Spain in the preliminary rounds. Determined to do well in Strasbourg, on her debut she had overtaken the United States on penalties: a sign of the value achieved with a group made up of young talents (Thomas Vernoux is now a top player) and stainless veterans. Campagna launches Nicosia between the posts and leaves Fondelli and Dolce to rest, the Azzurri do not show the usual brilliance, they struggle to find depth in attack and hit in counter-escape. Strike and response on the swing throughout the match: 2-2 in the first 8 ‘, 5-5 at the long interval, 8-7 for the world runners-up at the last rest. In the last half, not without hard blows – the result of an approximate direction – the goals of Vernoux from distance and of Ferrero in numerical superiority set the score. Cinnamon closes with four nets. Tomorrow the first phase ends and the Azzurri challenge the Americans, with whom they trained in California before flying to Strasbourg. “If we want to keep the lead, we will have to work hard,” warns Campagna. Then, in the quarters, the two groups will cross: first against fourth classified and second against third. All the Settebello matches live on RaiPlay.