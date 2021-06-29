Against Japan, by now, they are no longer mild training, but valid tests. In the quarterfinals of the World League, in Tbilisi, Settebello must accept the challenge of a costly, dynamic and fast water polo, very high rhythms, pressing across the board. Never a break. A foregone victory, but many shadows for the defense that suffers too much, provoking the anger of Sandro Campagna: “We made mistakes that we will analyze. This time they were irrelevant, but in the future they could cost us dearly”.

BAD WEATHER

–

Against a team that in the last few has made giant steps (not very disciplined but very daring), working hard in the perspective of the Games, Italy leaves Damonte and Figari to rest. It starts with an hour of delay due to time (electronic scoreboard on tilt) and, at 4-2 at the start of the second half, three goals in a row by Echenique dig the first decisive break. Match always controlled by the Azzurri, but with some inattention in front of Del Lungo, who was targeted in spite of himself (in the last quarter, the goalkeeper rejects a penalty from Adachi). It closes on 15-12: in addition to Echenique, hat-trick and 100% shooting also for Alesiani. We will meet again against the Japanese in the preliminary round of the Olympics. Tomorrow, in the semifinals, the United States await us who have struggled to beat France (12-11 after being 5-2 down): live on RaiSport, channel 58.