The last Podgorica exam is also passed, despite the defeat. With the qualification already in his pocket for the World League Final Eight, Settebello surrenders to the Serbian Olympic champions in the final match of the European zone, but comes out of the pool with a very high head. “The boys offered an excellent performance, of great intensity” explains Sandro Campagna after a platonic match ruined by refereeing: 15 superiorities for Serbia and 19 for the world champions, without counting the double ones, are an insult to this sport . Direction incomprehensible especially by the Georgian Bereshvili. The Slavs and the Azzurri also faced each other in the preliminary round in Sabac on January 18, a success for the hosts with the same result.

ALWAYS AHEAD

The coach throws Condemi and Rossi into the fray – at rest in the fourth with Croatia and in the semifinal with Montenegro – in place of Echenique and the bruised Iocchi Gratta. Savic fields seven Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, four of which are also champions in Rio (Mandic, Randjelovic, Jaksic, Brane Mitrovic), and can always count on an excellent base and immense talent despite the inevitable generational change. Serbia never at a disadvantage, but Settebello who remains in the game: 3-2 after the first 8 ‘with Presciutti already burdened with two serious fouls, 6-4 at the change of field (when Dobozanov takes the place of Mitrovic between the posts), 9 -6 at the end of the third time. In the last 3 ‘, Pellegrini takes the place of Del Lungo. The many mistakes with the extra man weigh heavily (just 8 goals out of 19 occasions). In Strasbourg, from 23 to 29 July, in addition to Italy and Serbia there will be Spain (15-10 over Montenegro in the challenge for third place), France (organizing country) and the qualifiers from the intercontinental tournament: United States, Australia, Canada and Brazil.