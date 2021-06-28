A soft landing towards the quarters. In Tbilisi, Georgia, on the third day of the World League Final Eight, Settebello doubles France and awaits Japan. «An opponent that we must respect, in recent years he has made great progress by working hard for the Olympics he will host. If we go into the water without the right concentration, we risk bad figures »warns Sandro Campagna after yet another success, never questioned.

GREAT START

–

Without Bodegas (who came out a bit bruised from the match against Greece) and Damonte, left to rest, Italy ranks Aicardi as the only central player. Between the posts, space in Nicosia. A great start (4-1 at the first interval) is thwarted by some carelessness in the second half: the French go to -1 with the lively Bouet (6-5 at 14 ‘), then a 6-0 break until the beginning of the last time puts the race back on the planned tracks. Dolce’s 11-5 from the center was splendid, with a “scarf” worthy of Aicardi, master of that role. Shine also Velotto, author of a hat-trick (on 4 pitches), Echenique and Luongo. The referees whistle many red cards on contacts away from the ball, and the feeling is that the world champions have not fully adapted. Overall, the Settebello shows the best things when he picks up the pace, often hitting the counter-escape using the M zone. Well the extra man (6 out of 6 starting, before concluding with 7 out of 9). Tomorrow, therefore, the quarterfinals with Japan: all matches are streamed on aquatics.eurovisionsports.tv, any semifinal and final with Settebello will also go to RaiSport (channel 58).