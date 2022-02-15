On the second day, Slovakia overwhelmed and the European Final Eight mortgaged. Campaign: “This is the right spirit”

Even simpler than expected. In Trieste, on the second day of the World League, Settebello overwhelms Slovakia and puts the Final Eight in the safe. “I had a lot of positive indications, we did everything we set ourselves and I saw the right spirit”, is the comment of Sandro Campagna at the 22-3 of the Bianchi pool. After the debut defeat against Serbia (12-9) with a group decimated by Covid, the Azzurri did not spare themselves despite the paucity of the opponent, who was not tactically disciplined. At the end of the first half the world champions – relentless in one on one – are already at 6-2, at mid-game at 13-3, in the last two quarters they don’t even concede a goal, with the substitute Nicosia between the posts.

TOWARDS BUDAPEST – All 11 outfield players scored: triplets for Ferrero, Di Somma and Condemi, son of art (Milena Virzì was a star of the Setterosa). Among the players left to rest, left-handed Echenique: in training, after a tackle, he remedied six stitches under his right eye. He has refereed an old champion of our league, the Hungarian Olympian Fodor. “Even considering the value of Slovakia, it is never easy to score 22 goals and collect just 3” says Nicholas Presciutti, this time in the role of captain, to RaiSport’s microphones. For the certification of the landing in the quarters (the great challenge with Croatia is looming) we will have to wait for the last match between Serbia and Slovakia, but there are no doubts. While in group A there is the withdrawal of Romania, which had not yet debuted and intends to prepare as best as possible for the qualifications for the European Championships. As if the vagaries of the Fina on the canceled, postponed and extraordinary World Cups weren’t enough. See also Liga MX: Cruz Azul tames León at the Nou Camp with a goal from 'Brujo' Antuna

ITALY: Del Lungo, F. Di Fulvio 2, Damonte 2, F. Condemi 3, A.Fondelli 1, Ferrero 3, M. Di Martire 2 (1 pen), Bruni 1, N.Presciutti 1, E. Di Somma 3, Iocchi Scratch 2, Dolce 2 (1 pen), Nicosia. All. Campaign. SLOVAKIA: Laciak, Kaid 1, M. Molnar, Furman 1, Tisaj, Balogh, Tabacar, M.Varga, Mihal, A.Kovacic 1, Caraj, Juhasz, Simkovic. Herds Nizny. REFEREES: Ivanovski (Mne) and Fodor (Ung). NOTE: sup. num. Italy 7 (5 goals), Slovakia 6 (2). Exit 3 f. Tisaj 9’40 “.

THE GROUP: Hungary, Montenegro, Romania withdrawn (A); Germany, France, Spain (B); Serbia, Italy, Slovakia (C); Greece, Croatia, Russia (D). At the European Final Eight (28-30 July in Budapest) the first two of each group. Finals on 23-29 July in Strasbourg.

THE CALENDAR: Serbia-Italy 12-9, Italy-Slovakia 22-3, 8 March Slovakia-Serbia. Ranking: Serbia, Italy * 3; Slovakia 0 (* one game more)

February 15, 2022 (change February 15, 2022 | 20:50)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#World #League #Trieste #goal #Settebello #Slovakia #beaten