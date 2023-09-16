After Lula was accused of “stealing pens”, Janja said that all guests at the event received the item

World leaders who attended the 18th G20 Summit last week received a kit with pencils and a notepad from the event organizers.

First lady Janja Lula da Silva released a photo of the gifts received by presidents and their advisors after the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was accused of “stealing pens” at the ceremony.

A video circulating on the internet claims that Lula stole “some pens” during the summit closing meeting. However, There was no theft or theft –it is wrong to interpret this from the images.

The video’s narrator calls Lula “bandit”. Says he wants “take the pens home” and that he would be acting with his “company”, which is the way used by the narrator to refer to Janja. As she puts the accessories away in what appears to be a bag, he says: “You just witnessed a theft from an ex-convict”.

On his social media profile, Janja published an image of 4 pencils and the notebook that presidents and advisors received from the G20 organization. She mocked the fact that opponents of the government had stated that they were “pens”.

The event took place in New Delhi, India, on September 9th and 10th.