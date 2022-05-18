His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, expressed his thanks to the leaders of the countries, their delegations, and those who shared their condolences and sympathy with the people of the Emirates on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to their Excellencies, Majesties and Excellencies, the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries and their delegations, and all those who participated with us and the people of the Emirates in our affliction, and overwhelmed us with their great kindness, condolences and sympathy on the death of the late great nation, brother Khalifa bin Zayed, have mercy God”.

In addition, the communications and cables of congratulations received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of his election as President of the State, reflected the high status and great appreciation of His Highness by world leaders and leaders. The congratulatory messages included words of admiration for the unique and wise leadership figure, and global appreciation for the influential role that His Highness plays in building partnerships and strategic relations between the UAE and various countries of the world, in the interest of enhancing international security and stability, and achieving development and prosperity for all peoples.

The world leaders described His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a true and reliable friend, loyal brother, and a man of peace and tolerance, who proved that he is a leader of difficult accomplishments and missions, who mixes courage with wisdom and justice.

President Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has always been at the forefront of contributors to building the partnership between the UAE and the United States of America. I congratulate my old friend on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “I am convinced that your activities in the position of head of state will contribute to the further development of relations of friendship, cooperation and mutual benefit in all directions between Russia and the UAE.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping said, “I am ready to work with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the UAE for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples,” stressing that the UAE and China have always firmly supported each other on issues related to their core interests and concerns. President, and maintained practical and fruitful cooperation in various fields.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “I express my full support to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,” congratulating the people of the UAE for being chosen as head of state.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in building the future of the partnership between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

“There are long-term common goals for the United Kingdom and the UAE, which is very impressive,” he said. “I think we have reached a great stage.”

The personal visits and congratulatory cables to the leaders of the Arab countries expressed their full support, support and confidence in the ability of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the State, to continue the active presence of the UAE in promoting the process of Arab cooperation and moving forward the development path towards broader horizons.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and said: “We are pleased to extend to your Highness the most sincere fraternal congratulations, asking God Almighty to grant your Highness success, help you, and direct your steps. To serve the UAE and its people, to continue the path of goodness and development that your father, Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, and your brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on them.

The Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, expressed his best wishes for success to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to continue the path of development and prosperity for the sister Emirates, and to complete the rational policies achieved by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace.

In their visits and telegrams, the leaders of the Gulf and Arab countries expressed their congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, stressing the strength of the historical relations that link the UAE with its Gulf and Arab surroundings, and affirmed their confidence in the ability of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to continue working on all that It would enhance Arab-Arab cooperation.

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates, expressing his aspiration that relations between Iran and the UAE will witness further growth during his reign, including in all areas that serve the interests of both countries.

The Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehamer, also congratulated His Highness on his election as President of the UAE. He said in tweets on Twitter: “The United Arab Emirates is a major strategic partner for Austria, and I look forward to our continued close cooperation as strong partners, to enhance security, stability and prosperity.”

The Brazilian government issued a statement, in which it congratulated the government and people of the Emirates on the occasion of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s assumption of the leadership of the country, expressing its wishes for the UAE further prosperity and prosperity.

During the past few days, the UAE witnessed the arrival of many official delegations, which included state leaders and senior officials, who expressed their best wishes to His Highness for success in his duties to lead the country towards new horizons of renaissance.

The President of the Republic of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Salih, also expressed his congratulations to the UAE on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State.

He said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a beacon of hope.. he has a leadership personality and is keen to achieve development, with a focus on Islamic values. He added, “I have met His Highness five times, and I wish him every success in his new leadership role, and I look forward to working closely with His Highness to expand our current relations in the coming years.”

The European Parliament congratulated the UAE on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State. In a statement, he wished the UAE further prosperity and advancement, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Grand Duke of Luxembourg: Mohamed bin Zayed is a seasoned leader with a clear vision

His Royal Highness, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is a seasoned leader, with a visionary at the international level.

His Highness said in an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), during his visit to the state to offer condolences on the death of the deceased, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, that the deceased, may God have mercy on him, will be remembered for his great deeds after he continued the path of his founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and put the UAE in its proper position, and during his reign, may God have mercy on him, the diplomatic relations between the two countries were strengthened, which were established in 1980 since the opening of the Luxembourg Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2011.

He stressed the prominent position of the UAE as a tourist and cultural destination in the region, which has attractive elements, such as the Louvre Museum, and attracts tourists from countries around the world, including Luxembourg.



