From today, Monday, world leaders are flocking to the COP27 Climate Conference in Egypt to reinforce their climate pledges in the face of rising warming and to provide financial support to the poor countries most affected by climate change.
About 110 heads of state and government will make interventions Monday and Tuesday before delegates meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh in the framework of COP27.
These interventions come against the backdrop of multiple interrelated crises around the world.
This “multi-sided crisis” may push the climate change crisis to the second place in the list of priorities, even though its devastating repercussions were most evident in 2022, with deadly floods, heat waves and drought that wreaked havoc on crops.
“All crises are important, but none have major repercussions,” UN climate chief Simon Steele said at the official opening of COP27 on Monday.
Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 45 percent by 2030 to have a chance of achieving the most ambitious goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which is to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era.
Possible announcements of further emissions cuts will be highly anticipated in Sharm el-Sheikh.
The world is also awaiting with interest the announcements related to aid to poor countries, which are usually the countries most vulnerable to the consequences of climate warming, even if their responsibility is limited as they emit very few greenhouse gases.
In a gesture, delegates to COP27 decided for the first time on Sunday to include the issue of financing the damage caused by global warming on the official agenda of the conference.
Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is attending. The new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is also attending.
