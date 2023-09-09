The earthquake, which killed 1,037 people according to the latest toll so far, in Morocco sparked a wave of solidarity across the world, with many countries offering Rabat assistance.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt expressed their condolences to Morocco, affirming their solidarity with it.

The King of Jordan, King Abdullah II, expressed his condolences to the victims of the earthquake, stressing, in a statement issued by the Royal Court, “Jordan stands alongside the brothers in the Kingdom of Morocco in this painful incident.”

US President Joe Biden expressed his “great sadness at the loss of lives and destruction” as a result of the earthquake, stressing “the readiness of (the United States) to provide any necessary assistance to the Moroccan people.”

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his “movement” and offered to help his country.

He wrote on the “X” platform, on the plane that was taking him to New Delhi to participate in the G20 summit, “We are all affected after the terrible earthquake in Morocco. France is ready to assist in rescue operations.”

Pope Francis, Pope of the Vatican, affirmed his “deep solidarity with those who have been struck in their bodies and hearts by this tragedy.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a “telegram of condolence” to Morocco.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced, in a statement addressed to the King of Morocco, “We share the grief and mourning of the friendly Moroccan people,” offering his “sincere condolences.”

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered his “sincere condolences” to the Moroccan King and the Moroccan people, stressing his country’s “solidarity.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to the “brotherly” Moroccan people, stressing his country’s support “by all means.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his “deep shock” at the violent earthquake that struck Morocco. Today, Saturday, Steinmeier offered his condolences to the Moroccan King Mohammed VI, and expressed, on behalf of the German people, his condolences for the victims and his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Swiss President Alain Berset offered his condolences to Morocco, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the activation of a crisis cell, confirming that it was considering sending aid.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to Morocco, expressing his “great sadness at the loss of lives.”

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, expressed his “deep shock” in a letter of condolence addressed to the King of Morocco.

Likewise, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani offered his condolences, stressing, in a message to the Moroccan king, “the solidarity of the government and people of Iraq.”

For her part, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that she learned “with sadness of the tragic toll of the earthquake” and expressed her “solidarity with Morocco, stressing Italy’s determination to support Morocco in this emergency situation.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on the “X” platform, expressing “all my solidarity and all my support for the people of Morocco after this horrific earthquake,” and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez told reporters, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, that his country “offered to Morocco to send ambulance teams, This is the most important thing at the present time, but so is its assistance for reconstruction.”

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly expressed, via the “X” platform, his country’s readiness “to help by all possible means.”

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, “Our thoughts go out to the victims and their families,” offering “my sincere condolences to the Moroccan government and people.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen affirmed her “standing with the Moroccan people,” and the bloc’s Foreign Minister Josep Borrell expressed “the European Union’s readiness to provide Morocco with the assistance it desires.”

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, offered his condolences, stressing the organization’s “solidarity and standing by” Morocco.

Also, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, offered his condolences, expressing “great pain over the tragic consequences of the earthquake.”

For his part, Director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced, via the “X” platform, that he directed “his thoughts and prayers to Moroccans,” expressing “our readiness to meet the immediate needs on the health front.”