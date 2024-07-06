Allied countries in the Middle East congratulated the new Iranian president, elected with 53.7% of the votes this Saturday (6.Jul)

Global leaders reacted to the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as president of Iran on Saturday (6 July 2024), who won 53.7% of the vote, defeating conservative Saeed Jalili, who won 44.3%. The elections were called after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May.

Pezeshkian, 69, is expected to take office within 30 days while formal inauguration ceremonies are being organized. More than half of Iran’s approximately 61 million eligible voters did not cast ballots in the runoff.

Several countries have already expressed their views on the victory of the reformist leader, considered the most moderate candidate in the presidential race:

The president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, and the president of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, congratulated Pezeshkian and invited him for official visits. “Dialogue between Minsk and Tehran at all levels is continuously expanding. I am convinced that in the near future we will be able to implement all the agreements reached, including those on raising the level of Belarusian-Iranian relations to a strategic partnership.”Lukashenko said in a statement.

Alexander Lukashenko, and the president of Emomali Rahmon, congratulated Pezeshkian and invited him for official visits. The government of South Korea said he had expectations of improving bilateral relations with Iran, which have been affected by US sanctions. “We wish Iran a path of prosperity and development under the new government, contributing constructively to regional stability. We look forward to further improving our friendly relations with Iran.”the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

said he had expectations of improving bilateral relations with Iran, which have been affected by US sanctions. “We wish Iran a path of prosperity and development under the new government, contributing constructively to regional stability. We look forward to further improving our friendly relations with Iran.”the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Leaders of countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait It is Iraq also extended congratulations to Pezeshkian. “We affirm our commitment to strengthening relations between Iraq and Iran in a manner that serves the interests of both neighboring countries and peoples.”said Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.

Leaders of the Pakistan and of the India also expressed interest in collaborating with the president-elect.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the historical closeness between the two neighboring countries and the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, reiterated the commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship for the mutual benefit of the region.

The president of SerbiaAleksandar Vucic, also sent his greetings to the president-elect.