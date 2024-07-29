Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

The highly questionable victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro for his third consecutive term, announced by the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE) in the early hours of this Monday (29), generated disparate reactions from the international community.

Latin America

Argentina – Argentine President Javier Milei announced early Monday morning that his country “will not recognize another fraud” in Venezuela and claimed that the citizens of the South American country “chose to put an end to the communist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.”

“The data announces a landslide victory for the opposition, and the world is waiting for (the current government) to recognize defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death,” Milei said on the social network X.

“Argentina will not recognize another fraud and expects the (Venezuelan) Armed Forces to defend democracy and the will of the people this time,” he added, before Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that Maduro had won the presidential election.

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino also used social media to ask Maduro to “acknowledge defeat.”

“The difference in votes against the Chavista dictatorship is overwhelming. They lost in every state by more than 35%. There is no fraud or violence that can hide the reality,” the minister also wrote on the social network X.

Mondino and other members of Milei’s government, such as Defense Minister Luis Petri and Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, accompanied Venezuelans living in Argentina who gathered around the Venezuelan embassy in Buenos Aires on election Sunday.

Argentina is one of the countries that the Venezuelan regime denounced on Sunday as part of an “intervention operation” by several Latin American countries against its presidential elections.

Uruguay – Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou also called the results questionable in a post on X. He said: “Not like that! It was an open secret. They were going to “win” regardless of the actual results.

The process leading up to election day and the count were clearly flawed. One cannot recognize a triumph if one does not trust the form and mechanisms used to achieve it.”

Chile – Leftist President Gabriel Boric said he will not recognize results that cannot be proven.

“The Maduro regime must understand that the results it publishes are hard to believe. The international community and especially the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand full transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers not compromised by the government be held accountable for the veracity of the results. In Chile, we will not recognize any result that is not verifiable,” he said.

Costa Rica – The presidency of Costa Rica, represented by Rodrigo Robles, released an official statement declaring its repudiation of the elections classified as fraudulent by his country. “We categorically repudiate the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela in fraudulent elections.”

Peru – President Javier Gonzalez-Olaecha condemned any attempt to defraud the Venezuelan people. “I condemn in every way the sum of irregularities with the intention of fraud committed by the Venezuelan government,” he said, stressing that “I will not accept the violation of the will of the people.”

Colombia – Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Murillo called for transparency in the vote count, warning of the need for an independent audit of Sunday’s election results.

“The international community and the Venezuelan people expect that transparency and electoral guarantees prevail for all sectors. It is important to clarify any doubts about the results. This implies that international observers and observers present their conclusions on the process,” he said.

“We call for the full vote count, verification and independent audit to proceed as quickly as possible. The election results of such an important day must have all possible credibility and legitimacy for the good of the region and, above all, the Venezuelan people,” Murillo added in a post on X.

United States and European Union

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “serious concern” on Monday about the validity of the results announced by Venezuela’s electoral commission, which declared Nicolás Maduro the winner of Sunday’s elections, questioning whether they reflect the will of voters.

“We have serious concerns that the results announced do not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people or the voters,” Blinken said in a statement to reporters in Tokyo, flanked by his counterparts from the Quad alliance, which, in addition to the United States, includes Japan, Australia and India.

The High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, said that the will of the people must be respected in the elections.

“It is vital to ensure full transparency of the electoral process, including detailed vote counting and access to voting records from polling stations,” he said.

Maduro’s allied dictatorships celebrate results

Cuba – The Miguel Díaz-Canel regime congratulated Maduro on his re-election in Venezuela, despite the international community massively questioning the results released by the CNE in the early hours of Monday.

In a post on X, the Cuban dictator wrote: “I spoke with brother Nicolás Maduro to convey warm congratulations on behalf of the Party, the Government and the Cuban people for the historic electoral victory achieved, after an impressive demonstration by the Venezuelan people.”

Honduras – Leftist President Xiomara Castro also congratulated Maduro on his “victory.”

“Our special congratulations and democratic, socialist and revolutionary greetings to the President [ditador] Nicolás Maduro and the courageous people of Venezuela for their unquestionable triumph, which reaffirms their sovereignty and the historic legacy of the commander

Chavez,” he said.

Sao Paulo Forum – shortly after the results were announced by the CNE, the São Paulo Forum praised the questionable victory of the Caracas dictator. “With joy we congratulate the victory of comrade Nicolás Maduro, reelected president [ditador] for the Venezuelan people, continuing the Bolivarian revolution! We celebrate the broad popular participation and the victory of democracy, in defense of peace and sovereignty!” he wrote.

Russia – According to information from the Kremlin, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent a message to Maduro this Monday congratulating him on his victory.