In the hours following the armed attack by Hamas, the post of the President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen was the most viewed in the world on X regarding Israel. The data emerges from the Arcadia study, which analyzed how the various world leaders behaved in the last few hours after the events in Gaza. Von der Leyen is in first place for views with 13.4 million users, followed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky (13.1) and the British Rishi Sunak. However, the resident of Downing Street wins the ranking of interactions (236.1 thousand), surpassing the leader of Kiev (143.2) and the president of the European Commission (91 thousand).

Good numbers also for Emmanuel Macron, who posted his condemnation of the attack in three languages: French, English and Arabic, but obtained the best audience share in the latter language. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is missing from the ranking, as she did not use her personal profile but she has the Palazzo Chigi account.

Leaving the European Union, the post published by Joe Biden stands out, which despite a community of 33 million followers obtained an audience of 3.2 million views. The last two cases to note are the silence of Indian President Narendra Modi, who did not publish anything on