Following Saturday’s assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, several world leaders have spoken out expressing concern about the escalation of political violence and expressing solidarity with Trump. The former president and Republican presidential candidate suffered injuries to his ear; one person at the rally died and two others were injured.

The Vatican expressed its concern on Sunday, saying it joins “the prayers of the American bishops” for the victims and for the country. “The Holy See expresses its concern about last night’s episode of violence, which harms people and democracy, causing suffering and death,” the Vatican press office said in a statement.

European leaders, more or less aligned with Trump, also spoke out. “The attack on US presidential candidate Donald Trump is despicable,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a message posted on his X social media account. “Violent acts like these threaten democracy,” added the German chief executive, who also wished Trump a speedy recovery, as the former president was injured in the right ear. “My thoughts are with those who were affected by this attack,” Scholz added.

Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke out through a spokesman. “We are appalled by the scenes at President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” a representative for Starmer said on Sunday. “We condemn in the strongest terms all forms of political violence and send our best wishes to President Trump and his family at this time,” the spokesman added, according to a Downing Street statement.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her solidarity with Trump and wished him “a speedy recovery.” Meloni also said she was “hopeful that in the coming months of the electoral campaign we will see dialogue and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence” in the United States, according to a statement released by her office. For his part, Matteo Salvini, Meloni’s government partner and one of the two vice presidents of the current coalition, said on the social network X that Trump “is stronger than everything and everyone” and assured that “this is the president that the United States needs.”

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday wished Trump a speedy recovery and called the assassination attempt “a tragedy” for democracies. “France shares the shock and indignation of the American people,” said the French head of state, who also recalled the death of a Republican supporter during the attack on the Pennsylvania rally.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the attack and declared that “violence and hatred have no place in a democracy.” “I want to express my strongest condemnation of the attack suffered by Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania,” Sánchez wrote on the social network X, in a message in which he wished the Republican a speedy recovery. The head of the Spanish government conveyed the same wishes to the other injured and his condolences to the family of the person who died in the attack.

King Felipe VI and Queen Leticia of Spain also expressed their solidarity with the former US president, in a letter in which they expressed “relief” upon learning that the injuries he suffered in the attack “are not serious.” “Shocked by the terrible attack you suffered during an electoral event in Pennsylvania, I want to send you, together with the Queen, our solidarity and relief upon learning that your injuries are not serious,” reads the letter sent this Sunday to Trump by the Spanish Royal Household. In the text, the king also expresses “to all the beloved people of the United States of America” his “strongest condemnation” of any act of violence, “even more so when it is directed against the values ​​of democracy.” The Queen also joined in this message, with the monarchs wishing Trump “a full recovery.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media to say: “I was shocked to learn of the shooting of former US President Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania. Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world,” Zelensky wrote. “Violence should never prevail,” the Ukrainian president added, in a message in which he also expressed relief at knowing that Trump was safe. “I am relieved to know that Donald Trump is now safe and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Zelensky said, expressing his condolences to the family of the Republican supporter killed in the attack and expressing hope that “the United States will emerge stronger” after the incident.

Left-wing dictatorships also manifest themselves

Even socialist and communist dictators who have a habit of eliminating political opponents, whether through imprisonment or assassination, have also spoken out about the assassination attempt against Trump. The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed today, in a brief statement, that it is aware of the event and that dictator Xi Jinping has sent his personal support to Trump. “China is concerned about the shooting that affected former President Trump. President Xi Jinping has already expressed his sympathy for Trump,” said the statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

During Trump’s term, relations between Washington and Beijing experienced several of their most tense moments, such as the start of the trade war and the Taiwanese issue as one of the main points of friction between both sides, since the US is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and could defend the country in the event of a conflict.

“On behalf of Venezuela as a whole, I want to reject and repudiate the attack against President Donald Trump and wish him a speedy recovery. We have been adversaries, but I wish President Trump health and a long life,” Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro said at a political rally in the northern state of Carabobo. Maduro has claimed to have been the “victim of a drone attack” in 2018 and of “100 attempts” to kill him, and has repeatedly said that Trump was behind some of these alleged plots, especially since the United States stopped recognizing him as the legitimate president in January 2019 after Maduro won an election that much of the democratic West considered fraudulent.

Russia uses attack to target Joe Biden government’s aid to Ukraine

Commenting on Saturday’s attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media that “Russia has always condemned and we firmly condemn any manifestation of violence during political disputes” and expressed his condolences to the relatives of the person killed in the attack. “We express our condolences and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,” he added. According to the Russian presidential representative, “after multiple attempts to remove Trump’s candidacy from the electoral race through legal means such as courts, prosecutors, attempts to politically discredit and compromise him, it became obvious to everyone that his life was in danger.”

Peskov said that Russia “does not think or consider that the attempt to eliminate presidential candidate Trump was organized by the authorities, but the atmosphere created by this administration in the course of the political dispute, the atmosphere around candidate Trump provoked what the United States is facing today (…) The US political system has shown the whole world repeated examples of violence within the country in the framework of the political dispute,” Peskov added, recalling several cases of assassination attempts on American presidents.

“The current administration’s style of work is such that it prefers to resolve everything from positions of strength, including international affairs,” he criticized, in an allusion to the support that Joe Biden’s government has given to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022, with the sending of financial resources and weapons for the defense of Ukrainians.[Biden e seu governo] They never seek to reach compromises. Now, in fact, the violence has moved to the interior of the country,” Peskov added. The Russian regime is one of those that has become internationally known for persecuting and eliminating any leader who could threaten the power of dictator Vladimir Putin, or even who publicly criticizes him – the most recent case is that of Alexei Navalny, an opposition leader who died suddenly while serving a prison sentence in the Arctic.

Peskov avoided assessing how the attack on Trump would affect the legitimacy of the US election. “It is not for us to judge, we have no intention of interfering in the internal affairs of the United States,” Peskov said, noting that Putin did not intend to contact Trump after the attack.