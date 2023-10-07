USA, France and European Commission condemn act; Saudi Arabia speaks as a result of Israel’s “continuous occupation”

World authorities have echoed Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, carried out this Saturday (Oct 7, 2023). Members of the Palestinian radical Islamic group infiltrated Israeli territory and rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. Shootings were reported in cities in the south of the country. The incident left at least 40 dead, according to the newspaper Times of Israel.

The country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that the country is in “in war”, but you will emerge victorious. “The enemy will pay a price like he has never known before”, he stated in video published on their social networks.

Watch (1min1s):

In other publication, the prime minister said that Israel’s objective is “expel hostile forces that have infiltrated“in your territory”and restore security and tranquility to communities that have been attacked”.

Furthermore, he stated that the country will “exact an immense price from the enemy, also within the Gaza Strip” It is “reinforce other fronts so that no one joins this war by mistake”.

French President Emmanuel Macron he said condemn “strongly” the attack. “I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones”, he stated.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, he said regret the attack and that “Israel’s right to self-defense is unquestionable”.

According to him, the details of the act “must be revealed so that the world knows and holds accountable all those who supported and helped carry out the attack”.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, condemned “unequivocally” the attack. “This is terrorism in its most despicable form. Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks“, he said.

Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, stated that the United States “unequivocally condemn the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians”.

According to her, the country supports “firmly the government and people of Israel”.

Saudi Arabia he said monitor the situation closely.”unprecedented” in between “a series of factions” Palestinian and the “occupying forces” of Israel, “which resulted in a high level of violence occurring on several fronts”.

The country stated that “continuous occupation” on the part of Israel resulted in “depriving the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights”. Saudi Arabia appealed to the international community that “activate a credible peace process leading to a 2-state solution”.

Maia Sandu, President of Moldova, he said condemn “massive violence against innocent civilians” and that their “thoughts are with Israel and all those defending themselves against these cruel attacks”.

The Kosovo Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country condemns the attacks and is “fully in solidarity with Israel in these terrible times”.