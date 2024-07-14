Capitals (Agencies)

A number of world leaders condemned the shooting of former US President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania the day before yesterday, which resulted in his right ear being injured and the shooter being killed, in addition to two others being injured.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “unequivocally condemned this act of political violence.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: “I condemn the attack. Political violence has no place in our democracies. NATO countries stand united to defend our freedom and our values.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin “strongly condemns any violence as part of a political struggle.” The Vatican condemned the assassination attempt, expressing concern over the attack, which he said was “an insult to people and democracy.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced the “heinous assassination attempt” on Trump, adding that “such acts of violence threaten democracy.”

French President Emmanuel Macron wished Trump a speedy recovery, calling the assassination attempt a “tragedy for our democracies.”

“Political violence, in any form, has no place in our societies,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Trump in these dark hours,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her solidarity with Trump, and hoped that “dialogue and responsibility will prevail over hatred and violence in the following months of the election campaign.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his shock, saying, “Such violence has no justification and no place in this world. Violence should never prevail.”

In Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the attack, saying that “violence and hatred have no place in democracy.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was “shocked” and that “political violence is unacceptable in our democratic societies.” Polish President Andrzej Duda called the attack “a shocking event for the democratic world.” The heads of government of all Nordic countries condemned the attack on the former US president, denouncing political violence in all its forms.