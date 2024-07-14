Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/14/2024 – 6:10

“We cannot allow this to happen,” says Biden. Lula calls the attack “unacceptable.” Scholz says that “such acts of violence threaten democracy.” Several world leaders condemned and expressed dismay at the assassination attempt on former U.S. President and Republican candidate Donald Trump, which took place this Saturday (July 13) during a rally in the state of Pennsylvania.

The former president was shot in the ear, an aide was killed and two others were in critical condition. The suspected shooter, who was on a rooftop outside the event venue, was shot dead by Secret Service officers.

“Everyone must condemn”

US President Joe Biden said “everyone should condemn” the assassination attempt. “There is no place for this kind of violence in America. It’s sick, it’s sick!” he said about two hours after the shooting. Biden said he was relieved that Trump was “doing well”.

He said he was unable to reach the Republican before his comments, but the White House said Biden called Trump several hours later.

“We cannot allow that to happen,” Biden added.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called the attack “unacceptable.”

“The attack on former President Donald Trump must be vehemently condemned by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable,” he said on social media.

“Acts like this threaten democracy”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wished Trump a speedy recovery. “Such acts of violence threaten democracy,” he wrote on the X platform. “My thoughts are also with the people who were affected by the assassination attempt,” he added.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres “unequivocally condemned this act of political violence,” said his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Argentine President Javier Milei blamed the “international left” for the assassination attempt on Trump. “In their panic over having lost at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their retrograde and authoritarian agenda,” Milei said on his X account.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also condemned “what happened to former President Donald Trump.” “The violence is irrational and inhumane,” he said on the same social network.

“Political violence is never acceptable”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “sickened by the shooting of former President Trump” and stressed that “political violence is never acceptable.”

The president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said she was “deeply shocked by the shooting”. “I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery,” Ursula von der Leyen said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell “strongly” condemned the attack. “Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives,” he said.

“Dismayed”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled by the shocking images” from Trump’s rally. “Political violence of any kind has no place in our societies,” the Labour leader said.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron sent his “best wishes for a speedy recovery” to Trump. “This is a tragedy for our democracies,” he said.

From Hungary, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who met with Trump earlier this week, sent the Republican candidate “thoughts and prayers” at this “dark time.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her “solidarity” with Trump and said she hoped that “dialogue and responsibility” would prevail “over hatred and violence” in the election campaign.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wished Trump a “speedy recovery.” “This violence has no justification and has no place anywhere in the world,” he said.

md (AFP, DPA, AP)