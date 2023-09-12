Leaders from around the world arrived this Monday at the presidential palace of La Moneda to participate in the commemorative events for the 50 years of the coup d’état in Chile, highlighting the figure of the overthrown president Salvador Allende and the importance of defend democracy under any circumstances.

“Salvador Allende still governs by example. “He is the apostle of Chile’s democracy and a symbol of the dignity of public servants,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who visited Chile for the first time, said at his entrance to the headquarters of the Chilean Government.

“The walk of a democrat” was the title of the intervention revealed by President Gabriel Boric, who led an event at the La Moneda palace, bombed 50 years ago during the coup d’état of September 11, 1973.

Preceded by a climate of divisions among the Chilean political elite, the commemoration of the coup that installed the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) It was marked by messages that condemned any regime that violates human rights.

“It does not matter the color of the regime that violates human rights, be it red, blue or black: human rights must always be respected and its violation, condemned without any nuance,” Boric stressed.

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, speaks during the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Pinochet’s coup d’état.

Hours earlier, the radical right party UDI, which did not participate in the official event, issued a statement in which it assured that Allende’s overthrow was due to “the extreme situation that Chile was experiencing, marked by hatred, the legitimization of “violence as a means of political action and the severe polarization caused by a sector of the left.”

“We rebel when they tell us that there was no other alternative, of course there was another alternative,” said Boric. at the event to the applause of relatives of missing detainees and the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro; from Mexico, Andrés López Obrador; from Bolivia, Luis Arce, and from Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou.

In addition, there were former presidents, such as the Colombian Juan Manuel Santos, the Uruguayan José ‘Pepe’ Mujica and the former Spanish head of government Felipe González.

The Plaza de la Constitución was the setting for the emotional event which started with the folkloric group of the relatives of the detained and disappeared, who reflected on La cueca, the well-known national dance that, during these times of National Holidays, is frequently performed, and which is danced in couples, but which, Because of the dictatorship, many women had to dance alone.

Women dance the cueca solo, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup against Salvador Allende.

During the ceremony, the minute of silence stood out at 11:52 am, the time when, 50 years ago, the bombing of La Moneda began. disappeared and exiled left by the military coup, after which Isabel Allende Bussi, daughter of Salvador Allende, who survived the military attack that day, thanked her father’s legacy for the gestures.

“Memory is a first step to reach the truth but we need much more to achieve justice, reparation and ensure the non-repetition of the events of that day. I want to remember and pay tribute to those who decided not to remain indifferent and act. “In Chile and in the world, an infinite chain of solidarity was forged,” said Allende, visibly moved.

The Chilean government decreed this day of official mourning and flags flew at half-mast in different parts of the country, as a sign of respect and mourning for those who were massacred the day the southern country fell into a long darkness from which it took 17 years to emerge.

Clock counts down the time when the bombing of the Presidential Palace of La Moneda occurred.

Symbolism and polarization mark actions

On the day before the 50th anniversary, the traditional pilgrimage was recorded which is carried out annually by the relatives of the victims of the Pinochet dictatorship on this date to which, in an unprecedented way, President Boric joined, unleashing criticism from the opposition.

“Unity and reconciliation are not achieved with neutrality or distance, but rather by unquestionably standing with those who were victims of horror,” the president responded this Monday, after the controversy caused by his presence at this event and by the authorization for the demonstration to pass. near La Moneda, something that ended in damage and riots after the peaceful march.

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, participates in a demonstration to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the coup against the democratic government of Salvador Allende.

On Sunday night, at least 10,000 women attended the call for the vigil that surrounded and illuminated the La Moneda Palace. in the hours before the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état, many of them direct victims of the dictatorship such as Silvia Vera, wife of Alfredo García, a militant of the Revolutionary Left Movement (MIR) arrested in 1975 and who was one of the victims of the Operation Colombo, in which 119 opponents were killed.

Aside from the political controversy, Vera highlighted President Boric’s gesture. “I am a relative of two victims and I am happy that a President is capable of doing that, it seems to me an act of infinite nobility and empathy,” he told EL TIEMPO.

And more than a decade after the death of her husband in the first years of the dictatorship, Silvia Vera would once again be the object of horror after the murder of her then partner, the journalist José Carrasco Tapia, also a leader of the MIR, in 1986, so she assured that this anniversary has a particularly emotional meaning for her and He regretted that the Chilean right reduced the commemorations to a scenario of polarization. “It is regrettable that it has not been possible to show a country that is moderately united in principles as basic as saying never again to a coup d’état and that the destruction of democracy in this way is not acceptable.”

Velatón commemorating the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état against the democratic government of Salvador Allende.

For her part, sociologist Teresa Valdés, a member of the Women for Life collective, which since 1983 fought against the dictatorship and called for the largest female demonstrations against the regime, highlighted the symbolic act of surrounding La Moneda dressed in black, in silence, and with a single slogan on the paper: “NEVER AGAIN.”

“A ritual act that expresses our main message which is to never again bomb democracy, never again democracy broken and broken by the action of violence, never again the terrible consequences of the military coup,” he told EL TIEMPO.

ANDREA AGUILAR CÓRDOBA

FOR THE TIME

SANTIAGO, CHILE