Leaders of the US, India, Japan and Australia called for peace in Ukraine without mentioning Russia

US President Joe Biden and the Prime Ministers of India Narendra Modi, Japan Fumio Kishida and Australia Anthony Albanese called for the need to establish long-term peace in Ukraine. This is stated in a joint statement following the meeting, reports RIA Novosti.

In the document, world leaders pointed to the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. “Including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

However, the document does not mention Russia.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke about the possible settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. According to her, the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine is impossible without taking into account the interests of Russia, while in Kyiv and the West, peace is not on the agenda.