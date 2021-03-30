Leaders from 20 countries have called for a global treaty to prevent and combat future pandemics.

The leaders said in an appeal published in several newspapers around the world today, Tuesday, that such a treaty should take into account the lessons learned from the mistakes made in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Signatories included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The signatories stated that the world now needs to work together as a global community in the post-Covid-19 crisis, which they described as revealing weakness and discord.

They emphasized that pandemics and other serious health crises can be expected in the future and that a country or international organization may not face them alone.

The treaty they envision aims at more cooperation in health care systems, establishing warning systems in case of danger, and better distribution of drugs, protective equipment and vaccines during future epidemics.