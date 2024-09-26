The Heads of State and Government approved a political declaration on antimicrobial resistance during the high-level meeting held by the United Nations on the sidelines of the 79th session of the General Assembly.

The political declaration includes a number of goals in this context, including reducing deaths associated with bacterial antimicrobial resistance by 10% by 2030.

The Declaration urges governments to provide sustainable national financing, including securing more contributors to the Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Antimicrobial Resistance, so that these steps contribute to achieving the goal of at least 60% of countries funding national action plans on antimicrobial resistance by 2030.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme, the World Health Organization, and the World Organization for Animal Health welcomed in a joint statement the adoption of this declaration.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of the declaration as it “contains very important commitments that, if translated into action, will help track and slow antimicrobial resistance, expand access to antimicrobial medicines such as antibiotics, and stimulate the development of new medicines.” “.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites do not respond to medications, making infections difficult or impossible to treat, and increasing the risk of spreading disease, severe illness and death.