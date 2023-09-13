It doesn’t matter whether your name is Mark or Volodymyr, what matters is cooperation and the common result. So said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to his good relationship with outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, during a virtual meeting with students from The Hague and Leiden. Via a video connection with Kyiv Zelensky spoke on Tuesday with students from The Hague University of Applied Sciences and the Hague campus of Leiden University.

Zelensky’s ten-minute speech was tailored to a young audience and did not appear to be pre-written. The focus was on an important agreement between people and countries: according to the president, both should be able to say yes or no when it comes to their future. At times it seemed as if Zelensky was giving a life lesson to his own children. Young people want to know what you need to do to be successful, he said. “Then you often hear that you have to listen to others. But if you don’t understand your own path, if you don’t understand the boundaries of good and evil, then you can drown in the ocean of life.”

Zelensky also addressed the current polarization in the world, not only regarding the war in Ukraine. He warned about living in separate bubbles. “The world lacks unity. Find friends, work together, overcome division.” In a geopolitical sense, Zelensky spoke of a “special phase” in history: “What is happening now in Ukraine is not only about freedom in Eastern Europe. The outcome will determine whether genocide becomes a new normal.” Zelensky mentioned the Netherlands as one of the countries helping Ukraine to create unity against Russia, and thus protect Ukraine. He was wearing a T-shirt with the logo of UA30, a Ukrainian cyber security center.

After his speech, Zelensky took 25 minutes to answer six pre-selected questions. When asked by a student of Ukrainian language and culture for tips, Zelensky mentioned the importance of being close to the source. He referred to two visits, prior to his presidency, to the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. “I thought it was very beautiful, and completely different from visiting a traveling exhibition. So come to Ukraine if you want to learn the language.” Someone else asked about the strategy for the population to sustain the war. “That’s a simple strategy: if we don’t do it, who will? All those people who take responsibility, not only in the trenches, but also doctors, teachers and IT specialists, that is my greatest inspiration.”

The meeting was an initiative of Alanna O’Malley, associate professor of history at Leiden University. She was inspired by a similar session with Irish students late last year. Former politician and emeritus professor Joris Voorhoeve contacted the Ukrainian embassy in The Hague, which passed on the request to Zelensky’s team in Kyiv.