Fiorentina, Juve, Inter and Milan were interested in Julian, River sold him for 15 million, in the end City made the deal. The former Udinese had disappointed Atletico, now he’s back re-evaluated, like Paredes and Di Maria. And the 55 million spent by Tottenham for Romero must now be re-evaluated
A World Cup on the bulletin board can re-evaluate all transfer market sessions, even the wrong ones on paper. Argentina is also in ecstasy Rodrigo De Paul who had chosen Atletico Madrid with the satisfaction – let’s call it joy – of those who couldn’t wait to make that leap. Up to 15 days before the start of the season in Qatar, he had been included among those who were suspended, to the point that there was much talk of some Italian club interested, ignoring that it would be a very difficult operation.
