Biden’s speech in Warsaw was almost over – the president was only going to say his usual last sentences, about the hope that God protects American troops. But Biden first let out something that shocked the world. “For God’s sake, this man can’t stay in power,” he said of Putin. Observers reacted with shock. Was that a call to remove Putin? A new US government target? Will the US try to get him out of the Kremlin?

It would go against Biden’s policies thus far. His White House has made it clear that it is not after what happens in the US regime change is called, the overthrow of a hostile regime in another country, as the Americans did in Iraq in 2003. The US fears that Putin will only become more aggressive and paranoid if he gets the idea that his own position is at stake. “From our perspective, what happens to the Russian political system is something that is decided in Russia,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week.

But in Warsaw Biden said something completely different. He didn’t mean it that way, the White House responded immediately. “The president’s point was that Putin should not exercise any power over his neighbors or the region. He was not talking about Putin’s power in Russia or about regime change.”