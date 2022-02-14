A date to remember! February 13 is known as the world infidel day or also called the World Lover’s Day. Just a few hours before Valentine’s Day, this date celebrates more than love and friendship, clandestine loves.

In the local show business, there were cases of artists and television figures who have been discovered committing some infidelity; however, there are others who have publicly confessed it. This is the case of Christian Domínguez, Flor Polo and even international artists like Mariah Carey.

YOU CAN SEE: Merly Morello, Katty García, Aída Martínez and other celebrities who have declared themselves bisexual

Andrea Llosa

Andrea Llosa generated controversy by revealing in 2019 that she was unfaithful to one of her ex-partners as revenge.

In an interview with Trome, she confessed that she decided to commit infidelity after learning of her boyfriend’s deception. “(I was unfaithful) to great honor, ha, ha, ha. He deserved it because he had ‘horned’ me several times, ”she expressed.

Andrea Llosa confessed in 2019 that she was unfaithful to one of her ex-partners. Photo: Instagram

flower pole

Susy Díaz’s daughter confessed on national television that she was unfaithful to Néstor Villanueva. Flor Polo appeared on the set of the disappeared program Amor, amor, amor in 2014 and confirmed her disloyalty. “We argued (with Néstor) and when he went on a trip, I tried something with a person”, he said on camera.

The public figure even came to doubt the paternity of his eldest son: “I have my doubts. I would like him not to be that person who is hurting me so much so that he leaves me alone.”

Christian Dominguez

In the year 2021, Christian Domínguez revealed live that he had committed infidelity. The driver surprised America today by confirming his actions.

“I have been unfaithful, and I have said so. I have made a mea culpa. I have always said that I have been very wrong, and I keep saying it, I will continue to be wrong in other aspects, “he said on the América TV program.

Despite the unexpected confession, the cumbiambero did not specify which of his ex-partners was the victim of his mistakes.

YOU CAN SEE: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and other celebrity couples with long courtships and short marriages

Jada Pinkett

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett shocked the world by opening up about an episode of infidelity that occurred during their marriage. The actress revealed on her Red Table Talk show that she was unfaithful to the famous artist with her son’s friend Jaden, when they had taken some time apart to improve her relationship.

Pinkett also told how she began her affair with August Alsina, a young rapper. “As time went on, I got into a different kind of mess with August. I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I didn’t feel well,” she said.

Despite the difficult time, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are still together and are close to celebrating 25 years of marriage.

Chyno Miranda

Chyno Miranda Y Natasha Araos they used social media to publicly reveal their breakup. In September 2021, both expressed the reasons that led them to distance themselves. In that video, the former member of the Chino y Nacho duet said that he was unfaithful to his wife.

“I have to confess and be honest with everyone, I disrespected her as a wife and I disrespected my home too, and well, we haven’t been together as a couple for over a year, I want you to know that,” he said.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is another of the artists who cheated on their partners. The famous international singer referred to this episode of her life in a book that she published in 2020, which she titled The meaning of Mariah Carey.

In one of the chapters, he said that he was unfaithful to Tommy Mottola, whom he married when he was only 23 years old. According to him, he cheated on the producer with New York Yankees player Derek Jeter.

The artist indicated that this clandestine relationship was “the catalyst she needed to escape the control that Mottola exercised” over her.

Mariah Carey and Derek Jeter

‘Crazy’ Vargas

The famous soccer player, Juan Manuel ‘Loco’ Vargas, confessed in an interview with Cuto Guadalupe about the chapter of his life in which he was linked to Tilsa Lozano.

In 2013, the model’s statements significantly damaged the Peruvian athlete’s relationship with his wife Blanca Rodríguez, since Tilsa claimed that he had an affair with Vargas.

The soccer player recognized that maintaining the union of his family was not easy; however, they managed to stay together because he accepted his mistake and worked hard to make amends. “Forgive me and gaining trust from day to day, that is worked and if there is love everything is possible”, he said.