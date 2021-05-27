World Hockey | Will the Lions finish show start at the expense of Italy? HS is momentarily following the World Cup starting at 20.15

With the victory, Finland rises to the top of Group B.

Finland in the fourth match of the World Hockey Championships, Italy, which has lost all its previous games.

HS follows the match starting at 20.15 moment by moment. Tracking begins after the conversion graph.

He plays as a Finnish goalkeeper Harri Säteri. Central striker Peter Tiivola makes his race debut in the middle of the quadruple, and Mikael Ruohomaa moves aside.

The Lions have two wins and one loss after three penalty shots before the Italian match. The loss came to Kazakhstan.

Italia have conceded 16 goals in three matches. Germany, in particular, robbed the boot, as the match ended in a loss to Italy 4-9.

With the victory, Finland would rise to the top in block B.