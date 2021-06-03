World Hockey | The United States crushed Slovakia in the semi-finals, Switzerland and Germany overtime

The United States will play in the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon.

Hockey The semi-finals of the World Cup between the United States and Slovakia progressed under the command of the United States. The team survived the semi-finals with a crushing 6-1 win.

The first half of the opening round still showed that the match was not keeping pace with the United States. After less than three minutes of play, the team was able to play for nearly two minutes with the superiority of two men, but the goal was missed.

In addition, two players were injured from the United States, Matt Roy and Matthew Beniers.

However, after the middle of the opening batch: Bryan Boyle scored 1-0 in 13.08. Just over two minutes later Colin Blackwell increased U.S. leadership, and Conor Garland scored 3 to 0 goals half a minute before the end of the game.

In the second installment of Slovakia Peter Sehlarik narrowed, but the United States ran away again to lead three goals when Blackwell scored their second goal of the evening. In the third installment, Sasha Khmelevsky and Garland finalized the final scores.

The United States will be able to play in the semi-finals starting at 2.15pm on Saturday. This is because the United States was the best team in the first round.

In the second half of the early evening, Switzerland and Germany are currently playing extra time, with a score of 2-2 after 60 minutes.

