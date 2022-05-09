World Hockey | The cultist of the lions was already frightened for the home races: “When such attacks come, you listen to the doctors really carefully”

Forward Hannes Björninen, a striker in the Lions’ overalls division, has already successfully paced the quadruple in two value competitions.

World Cup silver and Olympic gold from the two adult value competitions of his career is an almost perfect catch.

Hockey striker Hannes Björninen He and his chains were already at the World Championships in Riga last spring and continued their strong run in Beijing in February, where Björninen won the country’s first gold hockey Olympic gold.

Less than three months later, Björninen is on the eve of the second main international goal of the season at the World Championships.

The race team has not yet been released, but the head coach Jukka Jalonen can hardly ignore the creditor.

However, Björninen was once frightened for his place in the race when he was injured in the second week of the World Cup camp in Joensuu. The attacker returned to the fort for the last week of camp.

“I have to say that whenever there is an injury and such attacks (on the head), you listen to the doctors very carefully,” Björninen told STT last Tuesday in Tampere at the national team’s media conference.

“Now I was lucky not to get into a long flute of sports and I got to practice last week (the week after that).”

About the mustache and the right eye of a Gulf attacker known from the back hair was still red and the eye area dark as a result.

“I am definitely in full swing. Everything is fine,” Björninen assured.

On Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, he used the grid familiar from the junior years as a precaution in EHT games. Finland lost to Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Sweden and stretched their consecutive losses to four games just before the World Cup.

Also of concern Saku Mäenalasen injury on Sunday in Stockholm. He dropped out of the Swedish match in the third set and limped into the locker room.

Mäenalanen, Björninen and Marko Anttila have already formed the strongest chain in Finland in two value competitions. The nominal four-way chain has flashed with its versatility and efficiency.

What makes your chain so good?

“Certainly the fact that we do a lot of work and the chemistry works. We think the same way about the game and we’ve been through things and talked a lot. We’re on the same page and we know what the other is doing on the field,” Björninen reflected.

Central striker according to the national team’s way of playing and other systems are familiar to players, and everyone knows what to do. This makes it easier to get on the national team and find a team when there is no time to waste in hectic tournaments.

“The simple model of what Finland is playing and we want to play has been a strength.”

Björninen’s season has been quite a twist. A year ago, he moved from the familiar Pelicans to the KHL crew of the Jokers and, under the guidance of Anttila, quickly learned the customs of the Eastern League.

“A lot has happened this season. Jumping into the jokers and the new series was the right step for me. There were tough games, I got to develop and I definitely took a step forward this season as well. ”

The end of February revolutionized everything.

In a week, Björninen became an Olympic winner and an unemployed hockey player. The Jokers withdrew from the KHL after Russia invaded Ukraine and released the players for use by other teams. Björninen’s two-year KHL contract with Jokers ended up in a paper shredder.

Pelicans quickly grabbed their breeder for the rest of the season in Lahti.

“It was important that I got to play and continue through. Otherwise it would have ended really early. I got to play a lot of tough matches and did really good.”

Pelicansin the season ended in the first round of the playoffs against KooKoo.

After a short breath, Björninen was ready to use the national team and is able to focus on the World Championships with peace of mind.

The job for next season has already been arranged, when Brynäs, who plays in the main series in Sweden, caught a 26-year-old Finn.

“When we knew how things were going to be for KHL, we mapped out the options. Eyes and ears have been kept open. Then at some point, the Swedish pattern came and went to the finish line. I’m really happy about that.”

As early as the beginning of March, Björninen emphasized that the contract situation was worrying, but the player believed that things would work out. In Tampere, comments were shared by a relaxed hockey player.

“Decisions like that always make you wonder where to pursue your career because they are important choices. But it’s part of this job and work and it’s part of it. I didn’t burden myself, but it’s positive that things are clear and I know what’s going on.”