World Hockey | “The beginning of a Swedish nightmare”, “the fiasco is near” – Swedish media shocked by World Cup dive

Sweden has won only one match at the World Hockey Championships. The most recent defeat came on Thursday night.

Swedish the media had managed to slip the grips of the Swedish national hockey team at the Latvian World Cup after two losses, but Tuesday’s 7-0 victory over Switzerland restored faith in the team.

But on Thursday, the situation got darker as Sweden lost to the Czech Republic 2-4 after leading the match with two goals at the start of the third round.

“New darkness came from the collapse of the third batch,” he writes Aftonbladetin Mats Wennerholm.

“And that can only be the beginning of a Swedish nightmare.”

Wennerholm suggests that Sweden may be excluded from the playoffs for the first time in the current World Cup. The serial system has been in use since 1992.

“I haven’t recovered from this yet [tappiosta Tšekille], which came so surprisingly after Sweden led 2-0. It started so well, ”Wenner repeated the match.

“Then came one of the worst collapses the Swedish national team has experienced.”

Also another afternoon newspaper, Expressen, Sanny Lindström was amazed and frustrated.

“This is frustrating and now the Swedish fiasco is near. It feels terribly unnecessary because once again the team showed that it has potential, ”Lindström wrote.

“There is still a chance to be saved, but it requires a small miracle.”

Read more: Sweden collapsed in the third installment and is again a serial jumbo: the Czech Republic woke up at the last minute