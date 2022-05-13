World Hockey | Tampere’s Nokia arena could be a huge hassle when the Lions’ home cave is emptied from the crowd between every match – the Secretary General of the World Championships admits the problem

There is only an hour and a half between the matches of the World Hockey Championships to empty and fill the halls. During that time, 10,000 people will have to get in and out of the hall with the ticket for the next match.

When The lions will be skating in the trough in their opening match against Norway at 20.20 in Tampere, it is already known whether the organizers of the race have succeeded in the first true test.

The Nokia arena will be emptied at the World Cup between all games. Even if a race tourist has tickets for all the games of the day, they must leave the hall and re-enter with the ticket for the next game.

On the opening day, therefore, those in the United States and Latvia will have to leave, even if the ticket has also been purchased for Finland and Norway.

The game start times are four hours apart, and if the match lasts two and a half hours, there will be an hour and a half left for the emptying and filling operation.

If there were 80 minutes left in the entrance after emptying, 125 people per minute would have to get in if there were 10,000 in the audience, which is close to the arena’s audience capacity when the media takes up a few thousand seats.

If the previous game and exit are stretched so that there is only an hour left, the minute requirement will already increase to almost 160 people.

The Games Secretary-General Heikki HIetanen says a lot has been thought about. A similar event with departures and admission has not yet been organized at Tampere Arena, so no experience has been gained.

“We have to use the same routes to leave and arrive. Building in the city center makes filling and emptying the arena a little more difficult. Other arenas have more space around them, ”says Hietanen.

Heikki Hietanen is the Secretary General of the World Championships.

In league games, there has been a ticket-free area in the Nokia Arena since the entrance. It is transported through ticket gates to the corridors of the arena.

The security check for Ilves’ and Tappara’s home games is carried out at the front doors of the hall, all of which are close to each other on the side of the railway station.

At the World Championships, both the ticket check and the security check are carried out outside the hall. So even the entrance floor of the arena cannot be reached without a ticket this time.

There will be no shortage of space outside the hall, as traffic in the vicinity is cut off. Arranging your entry smoothly is still a key part of the user experience. The feedback is sure to be stunned if the start of the Lions game is missed by a puck guest due to the punching of the entrance.

Hietanen admits that the time frame is tight. Going to the playoffs or the winning goal competition in previous games will further reduce the time available. The start times of the matches have been agreed with the TV companies.

“We understand the importance of fluency. We hope everyone thinks they are coming to a major international event. Wherever the world is, you may have to wait a moment. Finland is used to coming a few minutes before the start of the game. It is worth coming to these in good time, ”says HIetanen.

Hietanen says that the traffic jams are being monitored in the fan area next to Tampere Railway Station. The guest can make their own judgments based on when the previous match ends.

Even a race tourist can help the smoothness of the queues by omitting large stumps. There is no cloakroom in the arena and you cannot enter the Nokia arena with big bags.

“It pays to come with as little equipment as possible so you can get there quickly. No extra. If you are coming for accommodation and have a big bag, it is worth taking it to the hotel. ”

