World Hockey | Sweden collapsed in the third round and is once again a serial jumbo: the Czech Republic woke up at the last minute

Sweden has only one win in four matches.

27.5. 22:44 | Updated 27.5. 23:04

Sweden-Czech Republic 2-4

Hockey At the World Championships, one was first amazed at Canada’s weak grips. Next came Sweden under a magnifying glass, from where the country’s media had already said that the team was heading for an all-time disaster.

In addition, it was somewhat overshadowed that the Czech Republic, which is teeming with NHL players, has also been in trouble. On Tuesday, Sweden managed to beat the Swiss reading 7-0.

On Thursday, Sweden and the Czech Republic faced in the evening match, and after two rounds, it seemed that Sweden had indeed woken up when the situation was 2-0. Andreas Wingerli and Rickard Rakell hit the goals already in the opening round.

Its after the Czech Republic woke up, knocked three goals to the start of the third set, and Sweden no longer recovered. The final scores 4–2 went blank when Sweden played without a goalkeeper. Sweden took the goalkeeper with just over three minutes left in the match.

After four rounds, Sweden has only three points, the Czech Republic five. Sweden will still face Britain, Slovakia and Russia at the World Cup.