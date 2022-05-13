World Hockey | Jere Innala attacked Mikael Granlund at the World Cup opening ceremony: “Jukka makes the decisions where everyone plays”

“It’s amazing to play in that chain,” Innala said.

Lions the No. 1 chain was seen in a Norwegian match in a composition where Sakari Mannisen on the outskirts played Teemu Hartikainen and Jere Innala. Manninen and Hartikainen are a familiar duo with each other along with the club team, but Innala, who played in HIFK last season, joined the chain for the World Cup opening, when the third loop in the Swedish game this weekend was Harri Pesonen.

The transfer of Pesonen to the second chain is tempted to interpret Innala’s position in the number one chain with NHL help Mikael Granlund, as long as he jumps into the trough. On Friday, Granlund only distributed comments to the media during the first break of the match.

Innala said after Friday’s match that he has no idea what kind of chains the head coach has Jukka Jalosen the mind will flicker for future games.

“Jukka makes decisions where everyone plays. I go game at a time and switch at a time. I try to give my all in every shift, ”Innala said.

Finland In the match that ended in a 5-0 victory, the No. 1 chain was the only one without goals. All four piers got their taste in the second and third chains Harri Pesonen, Joel Armia, Toni Rajala and Jere Sallinen. The center of the four-chain was the fifth in the goal statistics Hannes Björninen.

“The game was just fine. Some places were created, and it was small that there could have been more places and maybe a few goals, ”Innala said.

“It’s amazing in that chain to play. Really tough gamers around. You enjoy them all the time as you play and try to give your best. ”

Innala, 24, debuted at the World Cup level last year and played a successful five (2 + 3) power points tournament. Innala says he expects a good tournament again when the games are allowed to be played in front of the home crowd.

“I try to bring energy and hard work and through that I can even get goals in the offensive head,” Innala said.

“The home audience was great. The whole starter show went cold. ”

