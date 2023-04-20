The great wall of china It is one of the seven wonders of the world due to its magnitude, which extends over more than 21,000 km, crossing mountains and valleys.

Its rise began more than 2,000 years ago, during the Qin dynasty, and was expanded and rebuilt by various subsequent dynasties.

The Great Wall of China is one of the most impressive architectural wonders in the world. Built over centuries, this engineering masterpiece is one of the largest structures ever built by humans.



Behind its imposing presence lie fascinating stories of the people who built it, the wars that were fought around it, and the legends that surround it. It has been the object of fascination and wonder, and it remains an iconic symbol of Chinese culture.

Origin and construction



According to the ‘Encyclopedia Britannica’, the Great Wall of China was originally built to protect China’s northern border.

Throughout history, it has been the scene of many battles and conflicts between the Chinese and other peoples, such as the Xiongnu during the Qin Dynasty, the Khitan during the Song Dynasty, and the Mongols during the Ming Dynasty.

“For several centuries, these kingdoms were probably as concerned with the protection of their nearest neighbors as they were with the threat of invasions or barbarian raids,” the encyclopedia states.

The Great Wall evolved from a series of border fortifications and castles of the various Chinese kingdoms, dating from the 7th to 4th centuries BC. Even experts explain that its first sections could have been built more than 3,000 years ago.

It was in the 3rd century BC that Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of a united China under the Qin dynasty, connected several of these existing defensive fortresses into a single system.

Historical and cultural significance

Although much of the construction is in ruins or has disappeared, remains one of the most prominent structures in the world

It has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987 and as one of the New Seven Wonders of the Modern World since 2007.

According to the National Geographic geography portal “it extends from east to west from the Bohai Sea, on the northeast coast of China, to a point deep in Central Asia and, in general, follows the ridges of hills and mountains as it meanders into the interior of China.

Around 25% of its length is formed only by natural obstacles such as rivers and mountains, while the rest, which represents around 70% of the wall, is made up of a series of fortifications made of stone, brick, compacted earth, wood, and other materials.

The Great Wall of China today

World Heritage is a common wealth of all humanity and protects natural areas and cultural relics of outstanding value throughout the world, according to Unesco.

According to the entity, after China joined the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, has effectively protected alongside natural ecological environments.

In a UNESCO special dedicated to this country, they commented that they have established a system of three-tier world heritage management and a talented team made up of national authorities, local governments and departments and world heritage site management organisations.

China has carried out preservation, scientific research, utilization and management activities accordingly. This protection is policy driven and tailored to local conditions.

The Great Wall of China is a difficult monument to maintain due to its size, which makes it vulnerable to vandalism, erosion and attempts to make a business of its bricks.

UNESCO maintains that “the outstanding universal value of the Great Wall and all its attributes must be protected as a whole”, which includes conserving the original structure, managing tourism sustainably and disseminating its historical value.

Although some sections have been restored, many others have seriously deteriorated and have even disappeared, as National Geographic explains.

About 2,000 kilometers of the original construction no longer exist and only a small percentage of the Wall built during the Ming dynasty is still in good condition.

The geography portal comments that “many peasants have used parts of the Wall as construction material for their houses, corrals and patios.” In addition, some tourists damage it, others sell it on the black market, and even infrastructure projects have damaged sections of the wall.

Although the authorities have tried to preserve the Wall, it seems that much remains to be done. Its restoration and protection will require large amounts of money and the collaboration of local communities. If China wants the Great Wall to stand in the future, decisive action will be needed.

SOPHIA SALAMANCA GOMEZ

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

