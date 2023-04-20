There are several places in the world considered as World Heritage declared by Unesco. On November 16, 1972, the Convention on the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage was signed, where it was approved that certain assets were considered World Heritage Sites and that they must be preserved.

Six years later, the monuments and natural spaces deserving of this award were selected, among which is the Taj Mahal of India.

What is the Taj Mahal?

This traditional Hindu temple It is located in the city of Agra, state of Uttar Pradesh, India on the banks of the Yamuna River.

It evokes the shape of a sacred mountain that protects a cave where a breath of divine light beats and is a lesson in how Mughal art, of Persian origin, but which managed to integrate Hindu architecture, reports ‘National Geographic’.

Its dome recalls the Hindu symbol of a lotus flower bud emerging from the water and its crypt contains a seed of eternity. The palace was a proof of the love of Shah Jhan, Mughal Emperor to his late wife Mumtz Mahal, who died giving birth to their fourteenth child.

Built in 1632 to honor the wife of Mughal Emperor Shah Jhan.

For its construction the force of approximately 20 thousand workers was necessary They built the palace in several stages, according to the ‘Humanities’ portal. The first stage consisted of excavating the foundations, which were filled with 12 square millimeters of rubble to reduce river seepage.

The second part consisted of the brick scaffolding and the construction of the pedestal, then the building with its dome, the four minarets, the mosque, the jawab and finally the access fort. Its total construction lasted 22 years.

The ‘Wonders of the World’ portal records that the place has an extension of 580 x 305 meters and is divided into three parts: a south entrance, the gardens in the center and the mausoleum on the north side, therefore it has not been possible to calculate how much marble was necessary in its construction.

What is known is that the mausoleum, which is the best known place, measures 58.60 meters on each side for a total height of 73 meters. Its base, also in marble, measures 95.16 meters and each minaret is 43 meters high. Around 28 types of precious and semi-precious stones, gems and diamonds are embedded in the marble pieces.

The part that took the longest to build was the transportation of the marble blocks, which were carried up a 15-kilometre-long ramp on carts pulled by thirty or forty oxen.

The tone of the marble changes color depending on the daylight and is inlaid with black stones with verses from the Koran.

Unesco in 1983, when declaring it a World Heritage Site, recorded that the palace “is a jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces.”

