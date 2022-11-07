Like every week, Star Plus changes its content and this time it brings a comedy that will have the passion for soccer as the protagonist. “World Robbery” It arrives in the middle of the World Cup season and there is no better way to celebrate it than with a funny story that premieres on the service on November 9.

With Joaquín Furriel, Benjamín Amadeo, Carla Quevedo and Javier Gómez as protagonists, the plot revolves around Lucho Buenaventura (Furriel), who after investing all his savings to go with his son to said tournament, sees how the Argentine team is disqualified and is replaced by Chile. With nothing left to lose, he gathers his companions to execute a plan: steal the cup in order to bring smile back to his boy and hope to his country. VIDEO: StarPlus