Highlights: The virus is damaging the muscles by reaching the heart

Due to virus, heart pump does not work properly.

Doctors found post cavid heart disease in many patients

Keep the heart’s patients under control and blood pressure control

new Delhi

Risk of covid-19 in patients with heart increases by 30 to 40%. Doctors say that the Kovid virus is reaching the muscles inside the heart and damaging it, due to which Rivkari is not quick. Due to the virus, the heart pump is not able to perform properly, due to which some patients are also at risk of permanent damage.

Today is World Heart Day. In the era of Kovid, the pain of patients suffering from heart disease is increasing. HOD doctor Shiv Chaudhary of the Cardiac Thoracic Department of AIIMS said that heart problems during the Kovid epidemic have increased. He said that after getting infected with Kovid, the risk in surgery of these patients increases by 30 to 40%, not only is there a limit in the treatment of such patients, doctor’s visits and tests are not happening as before The effect of all this is associated with risk and we cannot deny it right now.

Post cavid heart disease is occurring. Many such patients have reached for treatment, people who have been cured of Kovid, but there is a risk of heart failure, heart attack. Max’s cardiologist doctor Viveka Kumar

Doctor Shiva said that the cardiac thoracic department usually had 16 to 18 surgeries on average, but only 5 to 6 surgeries are being done at present. He said that open heart surgery is risky surgery and it becomes more risky in Kovid’s patients. Doctor Shiva said that surgery is being done only for those heart patients who have an emergency.

At the same time, about this, Max’s cardiologist Dr. Viveka Kumar said that post cavid heart disease is happening. Many such patients have reached him for treatment. Among those who have recovered from Kovid, the risk of heart failure, heart attack is seen. Doctor Viveka Kumar said that when the virus reaches the heart muscle, it damages it, affecting the heart’s ability. When this virus is invoked in the heart’s tissue with muscular tissue, the heart is blocked. In such patients, pace maker may be required.

Heart patients need to be alert, they should pay more attention to prevention and keep their sugar level under blood pressure control. Cardiologist Doctor RN Kalra

Heart patient will have to be more alert

Cardiac surgeon Dr YK Mishra of Manipal Hospital said that patients are coming for treatment after the lockdown opens due to the Kovid epidemic, but there is still fear among them. Therefore, follow-up patients prefer to take video consultancy. Doctor Mishra said that the effect of Kovid is being seen on both the heart and the langs, due to the effect on the heart, they are finding victims of cardiomyopathy. At the same time, cardiologist Dr. RN Kalra said that the heart patients need to be alert, they should pay more attention to the rescue, they have to keep their sugar level, blood pressure control, keep the food balance and in case of trouble, the doctor Do not delay in passing, heart disease becomes more serious when delayed.