After the containment due to Covid-19, a boom in births is expected at the end of the year. However, pregnancy is a “stress test” for women who can reveal heart disease, warns the cardiologist, co-founder of the foundation “Agir pour le cœur des femmes”.

Professor Claire Mounier-Véhier, cardiologist at Lille University Hospital, co-founder of the “Agir pour le cœur des femmes” foundation, alert Tuesday, September 29 on franceinfo on the specific case of pregnant women, pregnancy leading to “changes in the heart”. Pathologies can appear in the sixth month of pregnancy, September to October, therefore for women who have conceived during confinement, warned the cardiologist.

franceinfo: Why should pregnant women in particular take care of their heart?

Claire Mounier-Véhier: Through the three A’s of the heart of Agir, “alert, anticipate and act”, we wanted to alert women to the fact that pregnancy was a particular physiological situation.

It’s a test of effort, of endurance, it’s like running a marathon day and night. Claire Mounier-Véhier, cardiologistto franceinfo

This pregnancy causes changes in the heart, much more blood to be evacuated with each contraction of the heart, and then an increase in the heart rate. In some cases, it can decompensate heart disease, reveal it. If the placenta is not made very well, it can lead to high blood pressure which can be dangerous for the mother and the fetus.

Who is your call specifically aimed at?

There are three scenarios: if I have heart disease or have vascular disease, I don’t have a baby on my own, I talk to my doctor to prepare for the pregnancy. If I’m pregnant and have unknown heart disease, disease of the valves, heart muscle, or high blood pressure, pregnancy will reveal it in the second trimester. Finally, we will prepare for delivery, because it is still a stress test, and after delivery we will do a post-partum check-up to reassess the women’s cardiac situation. The key message is really to anticipate by preparing for pregnancy, by stopping the treatments that can be teratogenic.

Why is it all the more important to be careful from containment?

We know that there are more deliveries planned at the end of the year, beginning of next year, because of the confinement. We are therefore six months pregnant for women who conceived in March-April. However, it is from the sixth month of pregnancy that complications occur, especially for those who have had a placenta that has matured too quickly – I am thinking of hypertensive women, diabetics, obese women. All these risky situations mean that women who have trouble making their placenta will reveal this disease from the end of September, beginning of October.

What should alert you to potential problems?

Shortness of breath on exertion can occur during pregnancy since it is an effort for nine months, but shortness of breath that increases to the point of not being able to take care of one’s home or other children should alert, as well as feelings of exhaustion, palpitations, tightness in the chest, or when it is difficult to breathe properly when lying down.

There are more specific signs of a diseased placenta: severe headaches, small shiny dots, pitcher pains.Claire Mounier-Véhier

When these symptoms appear, we do the 15th. If the woman feels her baby less well moving, it is also a warning sign.