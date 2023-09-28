In Mexico, a vibrant country full of life, it happens a coronary heart attack every two minutes. This shocking revelation comes from Dr. María Elena Sañudo, Medical Director of Sanofi’s General Medicines Unit in the country.

Withinl World Heart Day, celebrated on September 29the expert issued an urgent call to the population to become aware of their heart health, since 90 percent of those who suffer a heart attack have the opportunity to survive if they receive treatment in time.

However, the shadow of tragedy looms over those who do not reach the hospital in time, with 30 percent dying before receiving medical attention and a heartbreaking 52 percent meeting their fatal fate in their own homes.

Additionally, after surviving a myocardial infarction, the odds of suffering a second cardiovascular event increase significantly, underscoring the importance of treatment adherence and continued care for heart health.

Official statistics in Mexico place the heart disease as the leading cause of mortality. Between 2000 and 2023, these diseases claimed the lives of 803,404 people in the country, a number that cries out for preventive and awareness-raising actions.

Dr. Sañudo emphasized: “Heart diseases in Mexico are a cause of serious public health concern, since they are the main cause of death in the country. It is imperative to promote awareness about this crisis and adopt healthy lifestyles to combat it.”

These cardio-metabolic diseases are usually related to factors such as obesity, overweight, dyslipidemia, hypertension and diabetes, among others. The National Health Survey (Ensanut) revealed that almost half of adults in Mexico suffer from hypertension, but the majority have not been diagnosed, and a third do not take measures to control their blood pressure.

When cardiovascular diseases develop, with the enarrowing or blockage of blood vessels as a hallmark signacute myocardial infarctions and other critical events such as strokes or cerebral embolisms are present.

Health experts emphasize the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as engaging in at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily, maintaining a balanced diet, avoiding processed foods, and undergoing annual medical check-ups.

It is also crucial to control risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension, while avoiding tobacco use. Prevention and continued care of heart health are essential to change the gloomy panorama of cardiovascular diseases in Mexico.