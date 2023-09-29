“Today is September 29th, an important date because it is World Heart Day, the day dedicated to awareness of cardiovascular diseases, which are still the most frequent cause of death in the Western world. This year’s slogan is ‘Put your heart into it, know your heart. We all know how progress in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases is truly incredible, we are able to treat increasingly older patients, with increasingly less traumatic and less invasive technologies. We will probably also be able to improve in the future and have more hearts to transplant for patients who need this perspective”. This is what Alessandro Parolari, president of the Italian Society of Cardiac Surgery (Sicch), head of University Cardiac Surgery at Policlinico San Donato and full professor of Cardiac Surgery at the State University of Milan.

“But we all need to know about cardiovascular diseases, we need to be aware of how they present themselves and aware of the fact that as soon as we have a sign, a doubt, the most important thing is to contact our doctor to try to prevent the biggest problems. And above all, for true prevention, try to correct all the risk factors that we all know well and which can naturally increase cardiovascular problems. Happy World Heart Day”, concludes Parolari.