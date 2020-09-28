World Heart Day 2020: World Heart Day is celebrated on 29 September every year to make people aware of the health of the heart. The beginning of celebrating this special day was first started in the year 2000. At that time it was decided that every year World Heart Day would be celebrated on the last Sunday of September. But to celebrate this special day in the year 2014, the date of September 29 was fixed.

The purpose behind celebrating this day is to make people aware of heart related diseases. Today people suffering from heart disease can be seen from young age to old age. Heart disease is emerging as a serious disease all over the world today.

Every fifth person in India is a heart patient. According to the World Heart Federation, nearly 18 million patients die each year from heart-related illnesses. This year, the theme for World Heart Day 2020 is ‘Use heart to beat cardiovascular disease’.

Make these changes in the lifestyle for a healthy heart

– Exercise or do yoga for at least 30 minutes daily until you sweat.

– Make a habit of using stairs instead of walking, cycling and lift.

– Regularly get your heart checkup done like ECG-Eco-TMT-CAT.

– Include fruit and salad in the meal.

– Use alcohol sparingly.