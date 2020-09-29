World Heart Day 2020: Last year, when the corona infection began in Wuhan, China, no one in the whole world knew what the problem was and how it was. But today a lot of information is available about this novel corona virus. Scientists and physicians have succeeded to a great extent in understanding this. Along with this, many types of threats related to it have also been revealed. One such danger is heart diseases. Dr. Ajay Kaul, head and chairman of the CTVS department of BLK Super Specialty Hospital, says that even after recovering from Kovid-19, vigilance is very important. Patients with its common symptoms may also have an increased risk of heart diseases.

Dr. Kaul said that a study done by JAMA Cardiology has revealed that this virus can cause cardiovascular damage. This reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood. It is not possible to say how common or dangerous the damage to the heart can be due to infection. Extensive research is needed in this regard. But researchers fear that the virus can cause serious and permanent damage to the heart. Two other forms of the same virus have been shown to have the potential to damage the lungs in SARS and Mars. Dr. Kaul said that a study by the American College of Cardiology found that there is a risk of cardiovascular failure, heart attack or cardiac arrest after infection. Even the corona virus affects the part of the brain that is related to breathing and circulation.

Explaining the effect that corona has on the heart, Dr. Kaul said that due to the corona virus, blood cells come close to each other and join together to form clots. Due to excessive clotting, the blood flow in the arteries is obstructed and heart failure or stroke is encountered. These clots can also have a bad effect on the liver, lungs, kidneys and feet. Many times such clots also become the cause of serious liver and kidney diseases.

Dr. Kaul says that due to Kovid-19 infection, heart patients are not getting adequate treatment anyway. On the other hand, the increased risk of heart diseases due to infection is further complicating the situation. More than one research has found such evidence that even after being cured of infection, the heart remains at risk. Nothing can be said very clearly about this right now, but people connected with healthcare must be prepared for this. Regarding the medicines being used in the treatment of corona, he said that there are some side effects with every medicine and no medicine should be used without doctor’s advice. Even before giving medicines, some examination may be required according to the patient. It is not right to ignore them.