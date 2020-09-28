World Heart Day 2020: World Heart Day is celebrated worldwide on Tuesday, 29 September. The purpose behind celebrating this day is to make people aware of their heart health. The first time to celebrate this day started in the year 2000. Today every fifth person in India is a heart patient. According to the World Heart Federation, nearly 18 million patients die each year from heart-related illnesses. In such a situation today, when keeping oneself healthy is no less than a challenge, coronavirus has increased the difficulties of the people. On the special occasion of World Heart Day, the heart patients tell those special tips with the help of which they can keep their heart healthy.

Reduce salt and sugar intake-

To maintain heart health, reduce the intake of salt and sugar in your diet. A person suffering from diabetes due to excessive intake of sugar and consuming salt causes a deficiency of iron in the body. Both things are not good for heart patients.

Control weight

The most important thing to maintain heart health is to be in control of one’s weight. For this, pay attention in your diet, avoid eating oily and fast food.

Say goodbye to stress

According to the expert, the more stress a person takes, the more stress his body has to fight against. Because of which his heart becomes weak and he becomes a heart patient.

Avoid alcohol consumption-

If you want to keep your heart healthy, stay away from alcohol consumption. It has a very bad effect on your health. If you consume it regularly, then the risk of heart attack increases.

Include exercise routine

To keep yourself fit and fit, you must include exercise in your routine. A person’s immunity is maintained by regular exercise, which is very important in this period of corona to protect the person from infection with a healthy heart.